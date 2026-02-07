What Happened The Night Ghaziabad Sisters Jumped From 7th Floor

The investigation into the suicide by three sisters, all under 16, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad keeps going deeper down a rabbit hole. Previously unknown facts have come out now.

The three siblings suffered severe mental stress after their father, Chetan Kumar, took away their mobile phones and sold them off to pay for power bills. Their father cited excessive consumption of Korean content as the reason behind his action.

Chetan Kumar, a stock broker, had Rs 2 crore in debt and ran the family with great difficulty.

What Happened That Night

Investigation found that the girls, who were big fans of Korean entertainment, managed to take their mother's mobile phone on the night the incident happened. However, they were unable to access the Korean apps and content which they wanted to see.

Due to this, the three girls - Nishika, 16; Prachi, 14, and Pakhi, 12 - could not play online games and talk to their Korean friends, the police said. The forensics team also said they were unable to find any access to the Korean content app in their mother's phone.

The police said Kumar has three wives - Sujata (Nishika's mother), Heena (Prachi and Pakhi's mother), and Tina. All three wives are biological sisters.

The three girls who died by suicide seemed more attached to their father, the police said. That could be the reason why they addressed their father in the suicide note, and nowhere they mentioned their mother's name.

The fingerprints, including the handwritten suicide note and the messages, have been sent to a forensics laboratory; the report is awaited.

Cyber crime teams, using IMEI numbers, are trying to trace the buyers who bought the mobile phones so that data of the Korean apps could be retrieved.

The police have said the case is being treated as a suicide, and the probe is focused on verifying the father's claims regarding alleged online gaming obsession and examining all related aspects, including family circumstances.

Preliminary findings, which include a nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of the sisters, point to an intense attachment to Korean culture and content, and alleged family discord.

The three sisters were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday.

In 2015, Chetan Kumar's live-in partner died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof of a flat at Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad police station area. Later, the police dismissed the case, treating the death as a suicide.