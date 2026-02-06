Days Before Ghaziabad Triple Suicide, Father Deleted Sisters' YouTube Channel

Fresh details have surfaced in the suicide case of the Ghaziabad sisters, who allegedly jumped to their deaths, as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances that preceded the tragic incident.

Upon reaching the spot, NDTV found out that the family had left the residential building following the incident, and the gate of their flat had been locked from the outside.

Neighbours told NDTV that they had little to no interaction with the family and were largely unaware of what was happening inside the home. Residents described the family as reserved, with minimal social engagement in the locality.

According to the police sources, about 10 days before the incident, the father deleted the teenagers' social media accounts, including a YouTube channel that reportedly had around 2,000 followers. Investigators are analysing whether the removal of online accounts had any psychological impact.

Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) allegedly jumped to death from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad's Bharat City township around 2 am on Wednesday. They left behind an eight-page suicide note in which they professed their love for everything Korean and accused their parents of trying to keep them away from Korean culture. The girls had even adopted Korean names, Maria, Aliza and Cindy, and ran social media accounts with a significant following.

The case has triggered widespread concern and raised questions about family dynamics, digital activity and possible pressures faced by the teenagers.

According to reports, the father of the girls, Chetan Kumar, had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market.

He allegedly lost more than Rs 2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the person said, adding that the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home.

But police said there appeared to be no link between the debts and the decision of the girls to end their lives.

Kumar married his first wife 17 years ago and then married her younger sister because they could not have children. His first wife conceived later, and Kumar was the father of a son and a daughter from his first wife and three daughters from his second wife.

Police are examining whether these differences led to prolonged conflict or emotional stress.

Investigators have also focused on the digital footprint of the girls. It has emerged that the girls had two mobile phones for nearly seven months. The father allegedly sold both phones at different points in time - one approximately six months ago and the second around 15 days before the incident. The only mobile phone recovered so far belongs to the children's mother, and it has been sent for forensic examination to retrieve any relevant data.

Medical reports have confirmed that the cause of death was excessive blood loss. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and all angles, including family statements, forensic findings and digital evidence, are being thoroughly examined before drawing conclusions.