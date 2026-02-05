Ghaziabad Sisters Had Social Media Account With Korean Names, Big Following

After the disturbing deaths of three sisters - aged 12, 14, and 16 – who jumped from their ninth-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, investigations have uncovered the extent of their obsession with everything Korean, and what appears to be a spiral after their mobile phone was allegedly taken away by their father. The girls were distressed as they were unable to watch K-dramas, according to the police.

The three sisters - Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) - had even created a social media account using Korean names Maria, Aliza, and Cindy, which gained a significant number of followers.

Around 10 days ago, their father learnt about the account and deleted it and also confiscated their mobile phones.

Chetan Kumar, who was facing a debt of Rs 2 crore, sold the mobile phones to pay his electricity bill, the police said, adding he also threatened the children that he would marry them off. To this, the sisters reportedly responded that they could not get married as they were "not Indian but Korean."

What Led To Suicide: Task-Based Korean Game Or Something Else?

Initially it was reported that the girls used to play a task-based Korean game, and the last task was suicide. However, by Wednesday evening, the police reported that the girls were influenced by Korean culture, but that wasn't the only trigger that made them jump to death.

The family was going through financial struggles, and the girls had not been going to school for the past two years. The reason for this, the police said, was the huge debt burden. The father had never bothered to send the children to school again.

Diary Reveals Korean Obsession

The girls left behind a suicide note that read: "Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa."

The note ended with a hand-drawn crying emoji.

The eight-page note was written on the pages of a pocket diary, detailing their gaming and mobile activities.

The diary reveals that the girls were upset with their father for preventing them from watching Korean shows.

"Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life?" the girls remarked. "You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you've seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life ..," the note read.

In the eight-page-long suicide note, the girls also accused their father of threatening to marry them off with an Indian while they loved Koreans.

"We never expected anything like this .. So that's why we are committing suicide. Sorry, Dad," the note read.