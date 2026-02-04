"1 Sister Was About To Jump, Other 2 Tried To Hold Her Back": Eyewitness

In a new twist to the Ghaziabad triple suicide, it has emerged that one of the sisters was determined to jump while the other two tried to hold her back, but all three fell out of their balcony window.

Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16) - three sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad early Wednesday, at around 2:15 am.

A neighbour claims he saw the sisters fall, from his own balcony.

They left behind a suicide note that read: "Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa." The note ended with a hand-drawn crying emoji.

The eight-page note was written on the pages of a pocket diary, detailing their gaming and mobile activities.

The girls were reportedly addicted to an online Korean task-based game.

What Eyewitness Saw

Arun Singh, a resident of Bharat City in Ghaziabad, came to his balcony around 2 am, before going to bed. In the dark, he saw someone sitting on the balcony, trying to jump.

"I couldn't figure out if it was a man or a woman since I was standing at a distance. I called my wife and said that someone was trying to jump and I should do something. My partner suggested that it must be a marital dispute," said Arun in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Meanwhile, a girl came and tried to pull the person sitting on the railing down. She was successful in her attempt.

"I thought it was a couple; a man trying to jump while the wife was trying to stop him," he added.

A few minutes later, the person climbed onto the ledge again.

"A small girl came and hugged the person sitting on the railing tightly. Before I could get my phone and call someone to stop the person from jumping, all three - the person sitting on the railing and two girls trying to pull them down - fell off the balcony. One of them seemed determined to jump while the two others were trying to save them, but all three fell headfirst," Singh added.

Singh rushed to the ground floor and called the police and an ambulance, which according to him, took an hour to arrive.

"In a country where pizza, burgers, and groceries are delivered in 10 minutes, it took an ambulance an hour to arrive. It is a sad reality," he added, claiming he made 10-15 calls and was asked the same questions on every call.

Singh did not know the girls or their family personally.

Girls Locked The Door Before Jumping Off

The sisters went to their balcony, bolted the door, and jumped out of a window, one after the other. Their screams and the sound of their bodies hitting the ground were loud enough to wake their parents, neighbours and security guards at the apartment complex at Bharat City.

By the time the parents broke open the door to the balcony, it was too late.

The window ledge is four feet high from the floor, and the girls allegedly used a two-step stool to get on the railing.

Investigations are focusing on their suicide note and a diary they cited in it.

Love For Korean Game

Their father, Chetan Kumar, described what appears to be an extreme addiction to everything Korean.

They also had taken Korean names, according to their parents. The middle sister, Prachi, was their leader in everything and was believed to be the one taking the lead in the deadly game.

"They said Papa sorry, Korea is our life, Korea is our biggest love, whatever you say, we cannot give it up," Chetan Kumar wept.

Visuals from their home revealed more jottings on a wall in the girls' bedroom, like "I am very very alone" and "make me a hert of broken (sic)".

Lately, their parents had restricted their mobile use. They did not have personal mobile phones and used their father's phone.

They had reportedly stopped going to school two years ago.