Ghaziabad Teen Suicide Case: Gaming Addiction Can Push Vulnerable Teens To Crisis, Warns Doctor

A deeply distressing incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has reignited concerns about the mental health impacts of excessive online gaming among teenagers. On February 4, 2026, three minor sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, reportedly died by suicide after allegedly being addicted to an online mobile game, police said as investigations continue into the exact circumstances of the tragedy. The incident, coming amid heightened awareness of youth mental health challenges, highlights a troubling connection between compulsive digital engagement and psychological distress in adolescents. While gaming itself is a popular pastime and social outlet for millions of young people, experts caution that problematic gaming and screen addiction can exacerbate emotional difficulties, interfere with daily life, and in rare but serious cases, contribute to self-harm.

This conversation is not new to India. In 2024, a 15-year-old boy in Pune died by suicide after days of gaming and leaving a note that read "log out", drawing attention to the complex intersections of addiction, isolation, and mental health in the digital age.

With online gaming now ubiquitous among youth, understanding its potential harms is critical for parents, educators, clinicians, and policymakers aiming to protect adolescent well-being.

Online Gaming Addiction: Understanding The New-Age Obsession

Online gaming addiction, sometimes referred to in clinical discussions as Internet Gaming Disorder, is characterised by persistent, compulsive engagement in gaming despite negative consequences. Unlike casual gaming, problematic use can disrupt sleep, school performance, social relationships, and emotional health.

"Gaming addiction has been as recognised by International Classification of Diseases (ICD,WHO) as a mental health issue which can be defined by compulsive and excessive gaming which affects the daily functioning including school, family, social life and even selfcare for prolonged period," says Dr. Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant - Psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital.

Peer-reviewed research in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2023) has documented significant associations between addictive gaming patterns and increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviours among adolescents. This large study of Chinese teenagers found that about 17% met criteria for internet gaming addiction, and those with such patterns were more likely to report suicidal ideation, particularly when negative emotions were also present.

Similarly, research tracking Taiwanese adolescents showed that internet addiction, including excessive gaming, was significantly linked to higher risk of suicidal ideation and attempts, even after accounting for factors like depression and self-esteem. A longitudinal study published in JAMA tracking over 4,000 teens found that compulsive, distress-driven screen use, including gaming, significantly raised the likelihood of suicidal behaviours, compared with peers showing low or controlled use patterns.

These findings indicate that intensity and emotional drivers of gaming behaviour, rather than simple hours logged, are key risk factors for adverse mental health outcomes.

How Do Online Games Affect The Brain?

"Any online game that involves a task to be completed uses the brain reward system that taps into the dopamine motivational circuits. So whenever you win a task or you go to a further advanced level, it stimulates the production and release of dopamine. This creates a cycle of wanting to play more to trigger dopamine release. Although it's not harmful for most players. But in a small minority cases, the brain reward system becomes dysregulatory. It lowers the impulse control and increases the priority of game goals over real life. However, just gaming alone cannot cause suicide, there can be underlying factors like health issues, family stressors," Dr. Gupta explains.

The Ghaziabad Case And Broader Context

In the Ghaziabad case, police have suggested that the girls developed a task-based Korean mobile gaming obsession and were reportedly neglecting school and routine life before the tragedy. Investigators are analysing digital evidence to determine the role gaming may have played and whether other stressors were involved.

While definitive causation between gaming and suicide is complex, this incident underscores how problematic gaming can coincide with emotional distress, isolation, and family conflict. This pattern echoes a 2017 Pune case, when a 15-year-old boy in Maharashtra died by suicide after prolonged gaming and left a note referencing logging off, believed by some investigators to relate to a so-called online "suicide game."

Experts caution that while extreme cases attract media attention, most online gaming does not inherently cause suicide. However, compulsive use and loss of control can be markers of an underlying problem that merits attention.

Why Teens Are Vulnerable To Gaming Addiction

Several factors may make adolescents particularly susceptible to problematic gaming and its psychological impacts:

Brain development: The adolescent brain is still maturing, particularly in areas regulating impulse control and decision-making. Reward pathways: Gaming triggers dopamine release, reinforcing behaviour and potentially creating dependency-like cycles. Social connectedness: Virtual communities and in-game relationships can feel meaningful but may replace real-life support networks. Stress and coping: Teens facing academic pressures, social difficulties, or emotional challenges may use gaming as an escape.

Expert bodies like the World Health Organization describe gaming disorder as a behavioural condition warranting clinical attention in some cases, especially when daily functioning is impaired.

What leads to extreme addiction?

"Addiction, particularly in young people involves a lot factors, psychological, social and environmental. The most common feeds on the reward enforcement. The games are designed in a way that the more task you complete the more dopamine is released. This triggers the feel-good emotion and encourages a repetitive play. Since covid, our interactions have shifted from offline to online. So, children use online games and social media to escape from their problems. They also use it as a online community to make social connections. In the world of games it becomes more compelling as you see other peers getting more goals and reaching higher levels. Also there's a lack of recreational activities these days. In young children, the brain is still developing, especially the prefrontal cortex which has a lot to do with the emotional regulation and impulse control," the expert adds.

What are the red flags that parents shouldn't ignore?

Dr. Gupts shared the following signs that parents should never ignore:

Any behavioural changes

Decline in academic activity or school performance

Anything other than normal which the child used to present

Constant irritability and hesitation even when they are not playing

Lack of interest in the activities that they used to enjoy earlier like playing outside and other

Any changes in sleep patterns

Withdrawal from family amd friends

Neglecting hygiene, meals and homework

Despite knowing the consequences of gaming, priority tasks like homeworks are not done

Finding difficult to resist playing the game

Remaining preoccupied with the thoughts of gaming, levels and achievements

Prevention and Support: What Can Help Parents And Communities

Addressing problematic gaming and its mental health impacts requires balanced, informed strategies, not panic or simple bans:

1. Parental awareness and boundaries

Encourage open dialogue about online activities without judgment.

Set healthy screen time limits and model balanced digital habits.

Monitor changes in mood, sleep, academic performance, or social withdrawal.

2. Educators and mental health experts' role

Schools can integrate digital literacy and mental health education.

Health professionals can screen for compulsive gaming during routine visits and refer affected teens to appropriate support.

3. Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with distressing thoughts, reach out for help.

In India, national and local helplines and child mental health services can offer immediate support.

The recent triple suicide in Ghaziabad and past tragedies like the Pune teen's death are stark reminders that online gaming addiction can intersect with adolescent vulnerability, sometimes with devastating consequences. While gaming itself is not inherently harmful, compulsive, distress-driven patterns can signal deeper struggles requiring attention, empathy, and support from families, schools, and health professionals. Understanding these risks, and promoting healthy digital engagement, is critical to safeguarding teen mental health in the digital era.

