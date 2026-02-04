Family Heard Minor Sisters Jump From 9th Floor, Couldn't Break Door In Time

Three loud thuds woke up a Ghaziabad residential society on Wednesday morning when three sisters - 12, 14 and 16 years - jumped one by one from their ninth floor home allegedly as part of a Korean 'love game' that they were addicted to.

Sources told NDTV that before dying by suicide, the girls locked the room from inside. By the time their families broke down the room's door and entered to save the girls, they had already jumped.

Reprimanded by their parents for their addiction to the game since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the girls had also kept Korean names. A note recovered from the residence had a crying emoji, while mentioning, "Sorry, papa".