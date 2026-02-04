2 Marriages, 5 Children: New Details In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case

In a new revelation in the sensational Ghaziabad triple suicide case, which is being linked to an online task-based Korean game, it has emerged that the father of the three girls who jumped to death has two wives. And both are sisters.

Chetan Kumar, a trader by profession, had married for the second time since he initially didn't have any children from his first marriage. Wishing for a child, he then married his wife's younger sister. The couple went on to have three children. However, during this time, his first wife also had two children. Kumar, both his wives, and the five children lived together.

The three sisters who died by suicide were identified as Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, and Vishika, 16. One of them was the daughter of the first wife, while the two other children were the daughters of the second wife. The girls had not been attending school for the past two years due to weak academic performance and financial issues, an official said.

Triple Suicide In Ghaziabad

The minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents objected to their gaming addiction. The girls locked their room from inside at Bharat City and jumped from the balcony window one by one, around 2:15 am.

The sound was so loud that it woke up many people in the residential complex. Many residents and the security staff rushed to inspect the source. However, by the time the girls' family members broke into their room, all three had jumped off. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Loni, where they were declared dead, said an official.

A Chilling Suicide Note

The three girls left an eight-page note in a pocket diary, apologising to their parents and detailing their gaming activities. In a Hinglish note, the girls urged their parents to read the diary entirely. What's written in the diary, they stressed, is the truth.

"Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padh lo quki ye sab sach hai. (Read everything written in this diary because it's the truth). Read now! I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. This was followed by a big crying emoji.

Also, on a wall in their room, one of them had written, "I am very, very alone, my life is very very alone."

The Korean Obsession

The girls were inexplicably influenced by the Korean culture. They reportedly got hooked on the unnamed Korean game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The obsession was such that they had even kept Korean names for themselves and carried out tasks assigned in the game. Prachi, the middle sister, was said to be leading them.

The obsession was evident from the note left by the siblings. "We can't leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can't free us. We are ending our lives," their suicide note mentioned, recalled their father.

The online gaming app has emerged as a likely trigger for the incident, with a probe underway to determine if the triple suicide is linked to an in-game task. An official said their father had lately imposed restrictions on the children's use of mobile phones.