"Read Everything In Diary": Suicide Note Of 3 Sisters With Crying Emoji

A chilling note has surfaced after the sensational triple suicide in Ghaziabad. Three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents objected to their online gaming addiction. Before the suicide, they left a note apologising to their parents.

Written in a mix of Hindi and English in big fonts on a pocket diary page, the note urged the parents to read the diary entirely. Since what's written in the diary, they stressed, was the truth. "Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padh lo quki ye sab sach hai. (Read everything written in this diary because it's the truth). Read now!" the note read.

"I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," they apologised, followed by a big crying emoji.

The girls were identified as Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, Vishika, 16, daughters of Chetan Kumar. Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said the girls were taken to a hospital in Loni, where they were declared dead.

The girls were reportedly addicted to an online task-based Korean game, an obsession that they developed during the Covid pandemic. The online gaming app has emerged as a likely trigger for the suicide, with a probe underway to determine if the triple suicide is linked to an in-game task.