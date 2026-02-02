2 British Tourists Get 'Leave India' Notice Over 'Free Palestine' Stickers

A British couple was directed to leave India after they pasted stickers in support of Palestine against Israel at various public locations in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The Intelligence Department (CID/IB) considered the matter serious and alerted the district police, after which the two British nationals were interrogated.

Lewis Gabriel D., along with his girlfriend, Anushi Emma Christine, had come to India on a tourist visa and was staying in Pushkar. On January 21, intelligence received information that the couple was involved in the sticker-pasting. The Intelligence Department reviewed the CCTV footage and local input and identified the suspects.

The district police was involved after the Intelligence Department considered that the matter was serious. The suspects were then interrogated by a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena.

The interrogation revealed that they had engaged in political activities while on tourist visas, which is a violation of visa conditions.

The stickers were removed later with the assistance of the district police. Action was taken under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the visas of both the foreign nationals were revoked, and a "Leave India Notice" was issued, directing them to leave the country.

In such cases, foreign nationals involved may face detention and the initiation of deportation proceedings. They also risk being blacklisted, which would bar them from future entry into India. The authorities have made it clear that no form of political, protest, or ideological activity is permitted while in the country on a tourist visa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel in February, giving a fresh push to the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between the two countries, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar told NDTV. The visit, if it takes place as expected, would come at a time of intense geopolitical churn in West Asia and amid growing convergence between India and Israel on defence, technology, security, trade and innovation.