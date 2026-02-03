3 Delivery Agents Beat Businessman To Death With Helmets In Delhi's Connaught Place

A 36-year-old businessman who went to a party at night was allegedly beaten to death by three food delivery riders in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

The incident happened on the night of January 3. The businessman, Shivam Gupta, had been in a hospital fighting for his life for over two weeks. He died on January 19 of the severe injuries he suffered.

The police are checking CCTV footage of the area, and have taken Gupta's blood-stained clothes for forensics work. A case has been filed.

The three attackers used helmets to punch and hit Gupta after an argument, the police said. Then they left him bleeding on the pavement in the popular shopping area.

Two of the accused have been arrested, the police said. They are looking for the third accused.

On January 3 night, a police team got a call about an injured man lying on a pavement at Connaught Place. The police said they found Gupta with critical injuries, and immediately took him to a hospital.

Doctors also detected critical internal injuries on his head. They told the police Gupta wouldn't be able to give a statement. Due to this, the reason behind the vicious assault could not be ascertained immediately.

Gupta was taken to another hospital on January 4, and a surgery was performed on him the next day. His family said they thought he would recover after that, but he died on January 19.

The businessman's family confirmed that doctors told them the injuries were life-threatening; however, there was hope since he was slowly responding to the doctors' voices for some days prior to January 19.

Shivam's father, Anil Kant Gupta, who runs two shops in Delhi's Paharganj, demanded severe punishment for the riders who killed his only son.

"My son was my everything. Now, we only hope for justice. The culprits must be punished severely so that no one else's home is destroyed like this," he said.

Anil Kant said his son left their Laxmi Nagar home on January 2 evening after telling them he would attend a party.

"I kept calling repeatedly, but there was no response. A short while later, I received a call from the police saying my son was hospitalised," the businessman's father said.