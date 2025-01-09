Trump Tariff Cut Live Updates: US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between India and the United States on Monday, adding that the US reciprocal tariffs on India would be slashed to 18 per cent.
"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.
Nifty Set For Rally On Tuesday
Trump's tariff cut announcement after call with PM Modi has acted as a high-octane fuel for the Indian stock indices, with the Nifty futures, or GIFT Nifty, already skyrocketing by over 600 points in overnight trade.
'India-US Trade Deal Is A Win-Win Deal,' Says Ashwini Vaishnav
US and India are world’s largest democracies. Both countries are natural allies. Together, India and US have huge potential to work for peace and development.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 2, 2026
US and India have complementary strengths. Both countries can co-create technologies and co-develop solutions that will…
India Has One Of The Lowest Tariff Compared To Competing Economies
US tariffs on competing exporting economies:
India 18%
Indonesia 19%
Vietnam 20%
Bangladesh 20%
China: 34%
Total Tariff On India To Be 18%, Sergio Gor To NDTV
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, told NDTV that the total tariff on India will be 18 per cent, which is a 32 per cent cut.
'Incredible Night For Both Countries,' US Ambassador To NDTV
"Tonight is a night of celebration," US Ambassador Sergio Gor To NDTV.
US President's Announcement Comes A Day After India Announced Budget
President Trump's announcements come a day after India announced a budget, a part of which is geared at tackling the hurdles created by Trump's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
Trump Claims India "Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil"
Trump claimed that India has "agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!"
When Largest Democracies Work Together, It Benefits Our People, Says PM Modi
"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," PM Modi.
India-US Tariffs, A Timeline
Here’s a timeline of events since Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods being shipped to the US:
2025
April 2: The US imposed a 26 per cent "reciprocal tariff" on several Indian imports under his global "liberation day" tariff actions.
April 10: Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days and maintained a 10 per cent duty on all US imports.
July 31: Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all Indian goods and said it would levy a penalty if India continued to buy Russian oil.
August 7: Trump boosted to 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods being shipped to the US, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The tariff on Indian goods was the highest among US trade partners.
2026
February 2: Trump announces tariffs reduced from 25 per cent to 18 per cent on Indian goods.
'First Step Towards Comprehensive US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement,' Says US India Forum
"The reduction of India's reciprocal tariff from 25% to 18% marks an important and positive first step. While the agreement's specifics are pending, today’s announcement signals strong political will on both sides to move toward a comprehensive U.S.–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that addresses tariffs, market access, non-tariff barriers, and other trade-related issues across a wide range of sectors. A BTA between the two nations would deliver meaningful benefits for businesses, workers, and consumers in both countries, while strengthening supply chains and economic resilience," US India Strategic Partnership Forum said in a statement.
Ahead Of Announcing Cuts, Trump Called PM Modi
PM Modi and US President held a call before he announced the 'US-India Trade Deal'. "President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED…" US Ambassador Sergio Gor posted on X, teasing the announcement.
Trump Says PM "One Of My Greatest Friends": 5 Top Quotes On Trade Deal
US President Donald Trump today announced a trade deal with India, and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "one of my greatest friends". Trump said the US will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent, down from 25 per cent.
'Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability,' says PM Modi
"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace," PM Modi said in his post thanking Trump for slashing US tariffs.
PM Modi Thanks Trump After US Reduces Tariffs
Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026
When two large economies and the…
India, US Relationship Has Limitless Potential, Says Sergio Gor
After Donald Trump announced a trade deal between India and United States, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor said that the relationship between both the countries has limitless potential.
"As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL," he posted on X.
As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026
'PM Modi And I Get Things Done', Says Trump
"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump Announces US-India Trade Deal
