"Stay Tuned": US Ambassador Says Trump Spoke To PM Modi

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today, the American Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

Gor did not give details of what the two leaders discussed. However, he added, "Stay tuned..."

The US ambassador's post comes amid speculation of a potential trade deal announcement between India and the US, despite the uncertainties in ties Trump's steep tariffs on Indian exports had created.

The post also comes a day after India announced its Union Budget for fiscal 2027, a part of which aimed at tackling hurdles created by Trump's 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

In Trump and PM Modi's last phone conversation in December 2025, the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-US partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in key areas, including trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

PM Modi had also posted about the call on X, terming the conversation "warm and engaging", but did not mention trade.