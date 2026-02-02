In Social Media Post, Trump's Praise For India Gate, Then A Boast

US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a photograph of New Delhi's India Gate, describing the historic structure as a "beautiful triumphal arch".

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "India's beautiful triumphal arch, our will be greatest of all," alongside the image of the 1921 war memorial.

India's beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!



Trump's post came a day after he reiterated he wanted a triumphal arch in Washington, DC, and that it should be the biggest of its kind. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he argued that the US capital was unusual for not having one.

"They have 57 cities around the world that have them. We're the only major city - Washington, D.C. - that doesn't," Trump said. "I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation."

Washington currently has no triumphal arch, unlike many major cities that have built such structures to mark wars or national milestones.

Trump has earlier hinted that the arch would be part of celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. According to a Bloomberg report, the proposed monument would be a permanent structure.

In December, Trump told Politico that he hoped construction could begin within two months.

Over the past few months, Trump has displayed multiple renderings of the proposed arch in the Oval Office. During a dinner with donors funding a $200 million ballroom addition to the White House, he showed scale models of the structure.

"Small, medium and large - whichever one, they look good. I happen to think the larger one looks, by far, the best," Trump said while holding the models.

The design is loosely inspired by Paris's Arc de Triomphe and is expected to be built across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

On January 23, Trump also shared images on Truth Social showing three versions of the proposed arch, including one with gold gilding.

Triumphal arches date back to ancient Rome and have historically been used to commemorate military victories, national achievements or influential figures.