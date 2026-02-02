Women <i>'Fidayeens'</i>, IED Attacks: How Baloch Rebels Killed '200 Pakistan Personnel'

The Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its ongoing offensive, dubbed Operation Herof Phase II, has continued for more than 40 hours across several districts of Balochistan, alleging heavy casualties among Pakistani security forces and asserting control in multiple urban and rural locations.

In two statements issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group said its fighters had completed operations in areas including Kharan, Mastung, Tump and Pasni, while claiming that fighting remains active in other locations. The group also asserted that its fighters were present in parts of Quetta and Noshki, where it said Islamabad's military presence had been "repelled."

'200 Pak Personnel Killed'

According to the BLA's claims, more than 200 personnel from the Pakistan Army, police, and Frontier Corps have been killed, and at least 17 individuals captured. The group described these figures as "preliminary and cautious estimates," suggesting that actual losses were higher.

These claims have not been independently verified, but Balochistan's Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said 17 law enforcement personnel and 31 civilians were killed in the attacks.

In a separate development, the group said it had detained and subsequently released Deputy Commissioner of Noshki, Muhammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo. The BLA described the release as a "humanitarian gesture," claiming it does not consider local civil administration and police as direct adversaries unless they actively resist its fighters. The group warned that local officials and police personnel who "assist the occupying army" would be treated as hostile targets.

BLA Fighters Killed

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military said 92 separatists were killed on Saturday, while 41 were killed on Friday.

The BLA also acknowledged losses among its own ranks, stating that 18 of its fighters were killed during the operation, including 11 'fidayeen' (suicide bombers) of Majeed Brigade, four fighters of Fateh Squad, and three fighters from the STOS unit.

In a separate statement, the separatist group also acknowledged that attacks involved female perpetrators. Among the "fidayeen" was Asifa Mengal, who carried out a "VBIED (vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) operation targeting the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) headquarters in Noshki."

"Asifa Mengal joined the Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade on October 2, 2023, and took her fidayee decision in January 2024," BLA said, adding that she died on Friday.

According to Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, at least two of the attacks involved women perpetrators.

Further details about those killed were promised at a later time. The statements also included appeals to the local population to "remain cautious," avoid proximity to security forces, and continue supporting BLA fighters in areas where operations are ongoing.

Situation In Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least populated province, has witnessed a long-running insurgency led by separatist groups demanding greater autonomy or independence, citing political marginalisation and disputes over natural resource control. The BLA is among the most prominent of these groups and has been designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan and several other countries.

While Pakistan has launched military crackdowns often against the BLA, there is widespread support from civilians for the Baloch rebels.

As of Sunday evening, there had been no comprehensive official response detailing the extent of the clashes described by the BLA, leaving the situation on the ground unclear amid competing narratives. The Pakistan Army's heavy losses in clashes with Baloch rebels explain the silence of the Pakistani government and the military.