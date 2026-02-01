Over 80 Pakistani Troops Killed, 18 Taken Hostage In Attack By Baloch Rebels

Over 80 Pakistani militants, police personnel, and those from intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units have been killed in "Operation Herof Phase II", the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed in a statement issued on January 31.

In a statement, the BLA claimed that its fighters carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple districts of Balochistan, describing the operation as "Operation Herof Phase II." The group alleged that the attacks took place over a ten-hour period and targeted security, military, and administrative installations in numerous towns and cities across the province. Several videos on social media verified these claims.

Baloch Rebel Group Balochistan Liberation Army seen taking control of the market in Quetta. Pakistan Army soldiers helpless under Asim Munir.

According to the statement attributed to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, attacks were conducted at dozens of locations in and around Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran. The group claimed that its fighters simultaneously struck what it described as "enemy military, administrative and security structures," asserting that it had temporarily restricted movement of security forces in several areas.

The BLA alleged that 84 personnel belonging to the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies, and counter-terrorism units were killed during the operation, with dozens more wounded and 18 taken captive. It further claimed that more than 30 government properties, including offices, banks and prisons, were seized or destroyed, and that over 20 vehicles were set ablaze. The statement also said that BLA fighters had taken control of certain posts and installations during intense clashes.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of these claims. Pakistani authorities had not, at the time of reporting, issued a comprehensive response verifying the scale of the incidents described. In past cases involving militant claims in Balochistan, official casualty figures and descriptions of events have often differed significantly from those provided by armed groups.

The BLA statement also acknowledged that seven of its own fighters were killed during the operation, including members of what it called its elite "Majeed Brigade." The group portrayed their deaths as part of coordinated assaults on security installations and said their actions helped secure temporary control over targeted sites.

The Baloch Liberation Army is one of several separatist militant organisations operating in Balochistan, a province that has experienced decades of insurgency fueled by grievances over political autonomy, resource control, and development. The group has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Pakistani security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, particularly projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least populated province, has long been the site of low-intensity conflict between separatist rebels and the state. While the intensity of violence has fluctuated over the years, periodic large-scale attacks and counter-insurgency operations continue to disrupt daily life in parts of the region. Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps have been often blamed for launching extrajudicial repression and human rights violations against Baloch civilians which often leads to enforced disappearances. International Human Rights groups claim thousands of Baloch have been killed or abducted illegally by Pakistan Army or their militia over the years.

In its statement, the BLA also claimed widespread support from local residents during the operation, asserting that this backing aided communication and movement of fighters. Such assertions are difficult to verify independently, and analysts note that civilian populations in Balochistan has widely supported BLA with food, water and shelter.

As of late Friday, information from the ground remained limited and fragmented, with communications in some areas reportedly affected. Authorities were expected to release official details after assessing the situation. The BLA indicated that it would issue further updates, suggesting that its account was based on preliminary information and that figures could change.

The situation in Balochistan remained fluid, with heightened security measures likely in the aftermath of the reported incidents.