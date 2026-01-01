52 Women And A Generation Balance In Trinamool's Candidates' List

In a political landscape where women still remain under-represented in electoral politics, the Trinamool Congress has once again chosen to go against the trend, fielding 52 women candidates in its list 291 candidates - roughly 18 per cent. For the rest, it has managed to get a good mix of all age groups - starting with four candidates below the age of 31 and 70 above the age of 60.

With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at its helm, fielding strong women candidates has become part of Trinamool's political identity rather than just an election-time calculation.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, nearly 38 per cent of Trinamool's elected MPs were women -- the highest among major political parties in the current Lok Sabha.

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Over the years, the party has steadily promoted women at every level - from booth workers and student leaders to ministers, MPs and key organisational faces - creating a structure where female leadership is visible, vocal and politically relevant.

Much of this political culture is closely linked to the leadership style of Banerjee, who remains the only woman to have served as Chief Minister of West Bengal and one of the longest-serving women chief ministers in independent India. Within the party, her rise to power has often been projected as proof that women can occupy the highest positions in a political system traditionally dominated by men, and the candidate list reflects that message once again.

Party insiders say the decision to field women in big numbers is both ideological and strategic.

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Women voters have played a crucial role in Trinamool's electoral success in recent years, and the leadership appears keen to maintain that connection. At the same time, the move reinforces the party's attempt to present itself as socially inclusive and different from conventional power structures.

A Balanced Fare For Bengal

The rest of the candidates' list also offers a clear glimpse into the party's larger game plan - a balance of generations to present continuity and change.

According to the list released on Tuesday, the party has fielded 4 candidates below the age of 31, while 38 candidates fall in the 31-40 age group. The largest chunk comes from the middle-aged bracket, with 88 candidates between 41 and 50 years and 89 candidates between 51 and 60 years, reflecting the party's reliance on leaders who already have organisational roots and electoral experience.

The list also makes significant space for senior leaders: 47 candidates are between 61 and 70 years of age, 23 are between 71 and 80, and two candidates are above 80, meaning that nearly a quarter of the nominees come from the most experienced layer of the party. Many of these names carry decades of political history in their constituencies and are seen as the backbone of Trinamool's local structure.

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Younger candidates, many of whom have risen through the student, youth and social media wings, bring visibility and connect with first-time voters, while the older leaders provide organisational memory and strong booth-level networks. The idea, according to party sources, is to combine the energy of a new generation with the reliability of leaders who know their constituencies inside out.

Among the younger names drawing attention is Debangshu Bhattacharya, one of the party's most recognisable spokespersons and the state president of Trinamool's Social Media and IT Cell, who has been fielded from Chunchura. His candidature is being seen as a sign that the party wants some of its most visible public voices to step directly into electoral politics.

Other first-time Assembly candidates include Vasundhara Goswami from Purbasthali Uttar, Trinankur Bhattacharya from Noapara, and Shreya Pandey from Maniktala. All of them have built their political identity through organisational work rather than electoral posts, and their inclusion signals Mamata Banerjee's effort to prepare a second line of leadership for the future.