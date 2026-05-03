Cheap, Invisible, Accurate: Hezbollah's Deadly New Weapon Against Israel

Nearly two years ago, thousands of pagers detonated within seconds of each other across Lebanon in a coordinated Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah. The blasts killed at least 32 people, including two children, and left thousands more with serious injuries. It was an attack unlike anything the world had seen.

Now, Hezbollah has found a weapon of its own, and it is quietly taking Israeli lives.

The Drone That Cannot Be Jammed

The weapon in question is a fibre-optic quadcopter drone, small enough to weigh just a few kilograms, yet capable of striking with precision. What makes it so dangerous is not its size, but how it is controlled.

Unlike conventional drones that rely on wireless signals, the fibre-optic drone is connected to its operator through a physical cable. That single difference changes everything. Because there is no radio signal to intercept or block, Israel's electronic jamming systems, which have long been a cornerstone of its counter-drone strategy, are rendered useless.

Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, told CNN that the drones are "immune to communication jamming, and in the absence of an electronic signature, it is also impossible to discover the location from which they were launched."

A Deadly Strike Caught On Camera

On Sunday, Hezbollah released a video showing one of these drones in action. The footage showed Israeli soldiers with no apparent awareness of the approaching threat before the drone struck. The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that 19-year-old Sergeant Idan Fooks was killed in the attack and that several other soldiers were wounded. When a rescue helicopter arrived to evacuate the injured, Hezbollah launched further drones at that, too.

Israeli tank EXPLODES into flames in southern Lebanon



Hezbollah drone RIPS through Merkava's anti-drone cage



SECOND drone films everything pic.twitter.com/UjhC2SnacP — RT (@RT_com) May 1, 2026

The cable connecting the drone to its operator can stretch up to 15 kilometres, according to an Israeli military source who spoke to CNN. The cable itself is so thin and light that it is virtually impossible to see with the naked eye. This allows the operator to stay well out of harm's way while receiving a clear, first-person view of the target in real time.

Lessons Borrowed From The Battlefield In Ukraine

Fibre-optic drones did not begin with Hezbollah. They first appeared in significant numbers in Ukraine, where Russian forces deployed them to considerable effect. Russia developed the technology further, linking the drone's cable to a base unit that was itself connected to the operator.

With Israel operating in southern Lebanon in close proximity to Hezbollah bases, the group have started using the drones to hunt Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, both well within range.

Israel believes Hezbollah sources the base drones from China or Iran before attaching a grenade or similar explosive device to each one. The result is a weapon that is cheap, nearly invisible and highly accurate, capable of carrying out precise strikes against Israeli forces even if on a relatively small scale.

Israel's Defences Are Struggling To Keep Up

The IDF has responded by deploying nets and physical barriers to intercept incoming drones, an approach also used in Ukraine.

"It's not foolproof, not as much as we would like," an IDF official told CNN. The military is working with its intelligence directorate to improve its response, but the threat has not gone away.

"It's a threat that we are still adapting to," the official said.