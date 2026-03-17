Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bengal's Biggest Fight Now In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take on her lieutenant-turned-arch-rival, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls, making this poll battle the clash of the titans this election season.

Banerjee, and her nephew and Trinamool general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the names of 291 candidates for the two-phase election to be held on April 23 and April 29. She said Trinamool won't contest three seats in Darjeeling as part of an understanding with the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee won't contest from the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, where she lost to Adhikari last time. Trinamool has fielded Pabitra Kar, a close aide of Adhikari who recently switched to Banerjee's party, in Nandigram.

The BJP yesterday announced its first list of 144 candidates. Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, is fighting on two seats -- Nandigram and Bhabanipur. This is significant. While the BJP has not officially named a Chief Minister candidate for the Bengal polls, fielding Adhikari in two seats is an endorsement of his leadership in the poll campaign. This shows the party leadership's trust in Adhikari, who was once Banerjee's trusted aide and considered the unofficial Number 2 in the Trinamool Congress.

Nandigram is Adhikari's home ground. But fielding him in Bhabanipur is an open challenge to Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress chairperson has dominated South Kolkata's electoral battlefield for decades. Before she became Chief Minister and vacated the seat, Mamata Banerjee won the South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat six times in a row.