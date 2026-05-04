Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Will the BJP-led NDA get a third term or will Congress wrest power in Assam after polls marked by issues like identity, welfare and regional aspirations?

As vote counting in Assam gets underway from 8 am, 722 candidates from 126 Assembly constituencies, their observers and supporters will have their eyes trained at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.

Standing in the political field this time are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is contesting from his traditional stronghold Jalukbari and is hoping for a hat-trick. Having earlier served as a Lok Sabha MP, State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi hopes to make his electoral debut in state polls by winning from Jorhat. AIUDF Chief and perfume tycoon Badruddin Ajmal, who lost his long-held Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in 2024, is returning to state-level politics with a contest in Binnakandi. Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi is looking to retain Sibsagar, while Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary hopes to see victory in Tamulpur.

How the numbers stack up: The ruling BJP-led NDA's main constituents are the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF). While the BJP has fielded 90 candidates, the AGP and BPF have 26 and 11 nominees respectively. The opposition alliance comprises the Congress with 99 candidates, Raijor Dal with 13, Assam Jatiya Parishad with 10, CPI(M) with three, and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) with two.

The AIUDF fielded 30 candidates, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) each contested in 18 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 22, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 16. Besides, there are 258 Independent candidates.

In the April 9 elections, Assam recorded a historic 85.91 per cent voter turnout, while also reporting its highest ever female voter turnout at 86.5 per cent.

What Exit Polls Have Predicted: The BJP-led NDA is predicted to secure a landslide poll triumph by winning between 88 and 100 seats, per Axis My India exit poll. This will reduce the Congress-led alliance to just 24-36 seats. The BJP is expected to become the single-largest party with 70-80 seats.