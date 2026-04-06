Tea Tribe Factor Intensifies Battle In Upper Assam Ahead Of Polls

As the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 approaches, Upper Assam, particularly the Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, has emerged as a crucial political battleground, where tea tribe voters are expected to play a decisive role. With a significant portion of the electorate belonging to tea garden communities, major political parties have fielded prominent leaders from within the community, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest.

The BJP has put forward heavyweight candidates like Rameshwar Teli from Duliajan, a seasoned leader who has previously served as both a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP. Joining him is Rupesh Gowala, former Tea Tribe Welfare Minister and a close associate of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Another key BJP figure, Sanjay Kishan, is contesting from the newly emphasised Makum constituency.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Rupesh Gowala expressed confidence in public support, stating that despite his short tenure as minister, he made sincere efforts for the welfare of tea tribe communities. He also dismissed the influence of opposition candidates in Doomdooma and across the Tinsukia district, taking a direct swipe at Congress leader Durga Bhumij, questioning his past contributions as an MLA.

Rameshwar Teli, meanwhile, emphasised his long-standing commitment to BJP ideology, stating that his focus remains on serving the people rather than seeking ministerial positions, despite speculation following remarks by the Chief Minister about his possible inclusion in the cabinet.

On the other side, the Congress has fielded strong and experienced candidates. Durga Bhumij, a three-time MLA from Doomdooma, remains a formidable contender. In Duliajan, Dhrubojyoti Gogoi is once again in the fray after narrowly losing the previous election by around 8,000 votes. Meanwhile, Shivnath Chetia is contesting from Makum, representing the Moran-Motok community and actively campaigning alongside APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

With multiple strong candidates and deep-rooted community connections, the electoral battle in Upper Assam is shaping up to be intensely competitive. The final outcome will largely depend on how effectively each party mobilises tea tribe voters, making this region a key determinant in the overall election results.