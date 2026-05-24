"Anything India Wants, They Get": Trump's Phone Call At Live Delhi Event

US President Donald Trump came live on phone during an event in Delhi that hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "big fan".

The event celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

"... You have to be a representative of our country, Sergio. But I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said as Rubio stood in front of a giant screen installed at the event.

Sergio yesterday extended an invite on behalf of Trump for PM Modi to visit the White House sometime.

His visit to India also comes just days after a major immigration policy change in the US raised concerns, as it asked many immigrants already living legally in the US to leave and apply for permanent residency - or green card - from abroad.

"We have never been closer to India. And India can count on me 100 per cent and our country. If they have any help, they know where to call. They call right here. We are doing well. We are setting records," Trump said.

"We have a record economy, a record stock market. And anything India wants, they get. And I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi," the US president said, and praised Rubio as the "greatest" secretary of state.

"He's going out as the greatest secretary of state in the history of the US. That's good. Well, you have some big ones there. When you have Marco, Sergio [US envoy to India]... you are getting the big stuff," Trump said. "I know you're going to represent us well. Everybody, enjoy your evening. And it's an honour to talk and say hello to Prime Minister Modi. And let him know I'm a big fan."

Earlier today, Rubio said the US and India are close to finalising a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement that will be "beneficial", "sustainable", and aligned with the national interests of both countries.

He made the remarks after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on deepening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, critical minerals, energy security and defence collaboration.

The visit by the top US diplomat comes at a significant moment in bilateral ties, as both countries seek to strengthen economic engagement following months of friction over tariffs and trade policies pursued by Washington. Analysts see Rubio's trip as an effort to reinforce confidence in the relationship and push forward negotiations on a comprehensive trade framework.

"This is not about India," Rubio said, adding that concerns over trade imbalances have shaped Washington's engagement with several partners, including traditional allies in Europe. He noted that the administration's approach stems from a broader effort to create what it views as a fairer global trading system.

"India is a massive economy and one of our leading trade partners. We do a lot of trade with India, and rebalancing trade with a country of this size and magnitude is naturally different," he said.