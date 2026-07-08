Key Accused In Rape-Murder Of 11-Year-Old In Bengal Killed In Encounter

One of the suspects in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in a police encounter last night in the Baruipur suburb of Kolkata. Around midnight, Pravash Mondal was taken to the spot for the reconstruction of the crime. During this, he tried to snatch a firearm from the police and flee, sources told NDTV.

Mondal was among the three suspects arrested after the girl's body was found stuffed in a sack from a pond in Baruipur. Two others have been identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.

A wave of violent protests soon swept the southern suburbs as angry locals damaged railway tracks and police vehicles. At least 20 people have been arrested in such vandalism cases.

According to the police, they were also involved in the lynching of an innocent man, Indrajit Mondal, who was beaten to death on suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder case.

The arrests came a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Baruipur and said that 200 people had been identified for instigating ruckus and assured action against them.

"Not a single person will get respite. The government will teach them proper lessons," the chief minister said.