Bail Pleas Of 2 Durgapur Gang Rape Accused Rejected, Fast Track Trial Ordered

A sub-divisional court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of two of the six accused in the case pertaining to the alleged gang rape of a second year medical college student in West Bengal's Durgapur, and committed the case for a fast track trial.

Defence counsel Advocate Puja Kurmi, representing the accused, stated that the chargesheet has already been submitted and received by the court. She said that the accused have been challenged to court following the submission of the chargesheet and that the defence is currently verifying whether all required documents have been provided and are legally valid.

Kurmi further informed that bail petitions were filed on behalf of two accused - Sheikh Riazuddin and Sheikh Shafique - against whom no charges of rape or gang rape have been framed. "They have been charged under other sections, including one related to dacoity," she said. However, the court rejected their bail applications after hearing the state's submission.

Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay said that the prosecution had appealed to the court for the case to be committed to a fast track trial. "We urged the court for immediate trial proceedings. The court heard our submission and allowed our prayer, sending the case to the Additional District and Sessions Court. The trial process will commence from tomorrow," he said.

After hearing all sides, the magistrate rejected the bail plea and remanded all six accused to judicial custody for another day. The court directed that the case be placed before the Additional District and Sessions Court for further hearing at 10.30 am on Saturday.

After completing four days of judicial custody, the six accused in the sensational private medical college sexual assault incident were once again produced before the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Friday.

On Thursday, twenty days after the incident, the New Township Police station of Durgapur submitted a detailed chargesheet before the court, naming all six accused and outlining the specific charges under multiple sections. According to police sources, the chargesheet includes offences related to sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence, based on statements, medical reports, and forensic findings collected during the investigation.

During Friday's hearing, the accused were brought to court under tight security arrangements.