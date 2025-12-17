"Covered In Blood, I Pleaded, No One Helped": Woman Recounts Road Tragedy

Bengaluru was witness to a heart-wrenching incident yesterday that would put humanity to shame. A 34-year-old man was faced with complete indifference from a hospital and passersby and eventually met with an accident. Venkataramanan waited on the road, writhing in pain. He later died as his wife kept pleading for help with folded hands on the road.

"Humanity failed to help my husband. I was covered in blood, pleading for help, but no one came," the wife lamented.

But that didn't take humanity away from the mourning family. They donated his eyes, allowing his death to bring sight to others.

A resident of Balaji Nagar, Venkataramanan was a garage mechanic. He developed severe chest pain around 3:30 am yesterday. The couple set out on a motorcycle for medical assistance, but little did they know the nightmare it would turn out.

Speaking to NDTV, his wife recounted, "He complained about chest pain, and we went to the first hospital. But the doctor was not on duty. At the second hospital, we were told he had a stroke and to go to another hospital. When we called for ambulance services, they didn't respond properly. Humanity failed, but we did our bit by donating his eye."

After being turned away twice, the couple met with an accident on the road. A CCTV footage showed his wife begging every vehicle that passed by for help as her husband lay on the road. But no one stopped.

The wait ended after several minutes when a cab driver stopped and rushed Venkataramanan to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Venkataraman's mother, who had lost her last surviving child, had no words to express herself: "I have no words. I don't know what to say. My son is gone."

"The government should understand a health emergency. My daughter is left with two children. Who will look after them?" asked his mother-in-law.

Venkataramanan is now survived by his wife, mother, and two children, a five-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter.