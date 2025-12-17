How Did Bondi Bystander Disarm Shooter Deftly? Past Job May Be The Answer

Many who watched the video of a bystander disarm one of the killers during the Sydney mass shooting that left 15 dead have wondered how he found the courage and the strength to pull off the brave act. Relatives of Ahmed Al Ahmed have now revealed that he worked as a cop and a central security personnel in Syria, where he was born.

Forty-four-year-old al Ahmed visited Bondi Beach Sunday evening to meet a friend for coffee. Suddenly, two shooters, now identified as Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, opened fire at a Jewish religious gathering to mark the first day of the Hanukkah festival.

In a video that has since gone viral worldwide, al Ahmed takes cover between two cars and then grabs one of the shooters from behind. He then pulls the killer's gun out of his grip and points it at him. Al Ahmed suffered as many as five gunshot injuries when one of the shooters turned to him and is now under treatment. His intervention, which helped save many lives, has catapulted him to global fame.

The Syrian Roots

Al Ahmed lived in the town of Nayrab in Syria's Idlib before moving to Australia in 2006, his cousin Mohammad al Ahmed has told The Associated Press. Al Ahmed left Syria before the 2011 protests against the Bashar al-Assad regime snowballed into a civil war.

The viral video from the Bondi shooting has now made al Ahmed the talk of Nayrab. "Ahmed did a heroic job. Without any hesitation, he tackled the terrorist and disarmed him just to save innocent people."

Al Ahmed's parents moved to Sydney this year to live with their son. In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, his father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, said al Ahmed served with the police and the central security forces in Syria. "I feel pride and honour because my son is a hero of Australia," the father said. Mother Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed said, "My son has always been brave; he helps people." Al Ahmed runs a tobacco shop in Sydney and is father to two daughters, aged three and six.

Millions Raised, And Long Recovery Ahead

Al Ahmed was shot multiple times in his left arm, apparently by the other gunman, Naveed, who fired from a footbridge. He has undergone surgery and more are scheduled. Lubaba alhmidi Alkahil, a spokesperson for the Australians for Syria Association, told The Associated Press that the hero was conscious but frail and faced at least six months of recovery.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page established by Australians for al Ahmed has already attracted donations from 40,000 people totalling 2.3 million Australian dollars (nearly Rs 14 crore)

Al Ahmed has, meanwhile, drawn kudos from across the world. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met al Ahmed in the hospital and told him that his courage is inspiring. "We are a brave country. Ahmed al Ahmed represents the best of that country." He has also won praise from the US President Donald Trump.

A Shocking Tragedy

Fifteen people were killed after two gunmen -- Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram -- opened fire at the Jewish gathering on Sydney's Bondi Beach. While Sajid was shot dead in retaliatory action, an injured Naveed was taken into custody. Sajid is from Telangana's Hyderabad and moved to Australia in 1998. He later married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, and settled there. Naveed was born in Australia. The 24-year-old now faces cases on 50 counts, including 15 murders.

Authorities have termed it a terror attack and the incident has put the spotlight on gun control laws in Australia. It has also triggered outrage from the Jewish community, who have said they feel unsafe and angry in Australia.