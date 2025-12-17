"There's A Deal To Be Had": Fareed Zakaria To NDTV On Trump, India-US Trade

A trade deal with the US is possible provided India handles it a certain way, since President Donald Trump, though transactional, also wants to announce a deal, Indian-origin US journalist Fareed Zakaria told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. Speaking to Chief Executive Editor and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, he said the areas of difficulty in a deal are clear enough and with some deft handling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can get Trump to agree.

"If Prime Minister Modi were to say to him, look, you're a politician, I'm a politician, I can't make these concessions on agriculture. I have elections to face. But in return, here are the things I can do. And then you know the things Trump cares about -- investment in America, buy some American products, maybe defence products, whatever it is. I think there's a deal to be had," Zakaria said.

The most important thing with Donald Trump, he said, is that the "announcement of the deal is all he cares about".

"You can announce that you are going to invest $200 billion in the United States. He is not going to check six months later how much you have invested. If you look at his history with all these kinds of deals, he wants the announcement of the deal. He is not that concerned about the nitty-gritty of following it up," he added.