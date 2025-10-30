"Thank You For Your Trust": PM Modi Receives Standing Ovation In Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a prolonged standing ovation lasting nearly 90 seconds after addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, marking a high point of his maiden visit to the East African nation and reflecting the warmth and goodwill underpinning bilateral ties.

The applause began soon after the Prime Minister concluded his address by thanking the people of Ethiopia, and continued as he stepped down from the podium and greeted members of Parliament, visibly underscoring the strong and growing connection between the two countries.

"Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your trust... Thank you," Prime Minister Modi said while concluding his speech, using Ethiopian phrases to express gratitude. His remarks were met with sustained applause across the Parliament.

In his address, the Prime Minister placed the contemporary partnership in a historical and cultural context, highlighting the deep-rooted links between India and Ethiopia. He noted that nearly 2,000 years ago, exchanges between the two regions extended beyond commerce to ideas and ways of life.

"Ports like Addis and Dholera were not just trade centres, but bridges between civilisations," he said, adding that the relationship entered a new phase in modern times when Indian soldiers fought alongside Ethiopians during the country's liberation in 1941.

Building on these historical ties, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the expanding economic partnership between the two nations.

"Indian companies are among the largest investors in Ethiopia. They have invested more than 5 billion dollars across diverse sectors and generated more than 75000 jobs. We have decided to elevate India-Ethiopia bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership," he said.

He also drew attention to India's governance experience, particularly in service delivery.

"India's Digital Public Infrastructure has transformed the way we deliver services and how people access them," he said.

Referring to cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said India was honoured to stand with Ethiopia during a global crisis.

"India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries during COVID-19. It was India's proud privilege to supply Ethiopia with over four million vaccine doses," he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi began his address by conveying greetings from the people of India and paying tribute to Ethiopia's democratic institutions.

"In this great building, the will of the people becomes the will of the state. When the wheel of the state moves in harmony with the wheel of the people, the wheel of progress moves forward with hope and purpose," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring on him the country's highest civilian honour, The Grand Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.

"I accept this honour with folded hands and humility on behalf of the people of India," he said.

Describing Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest civilisations, the Prime Minister said its history lives on in its landscapes and its people. Drawing a cultural parallel, he noted that both India and Ethiopia "refer to the land as mother."

"We too are an ancient civilisation, walking confidently into the future, guided by the call of 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka prayas'. Our emotions for our motherland also reflect our shared perspective. India's song Vande Mataram and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother," he said.

Following the conclusion of his Ethiopia visit, the Prime Minister is in Oman on the final leg of his tour from December 17 to 18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)