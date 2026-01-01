"India To Have Over 400 Airports By 2047": PM Modi

Delivering a virtual address at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is on track to establish a massive network of over 400 airports by the year 2047, and air travel will become an affordable service for every citizen.

PM Modi, while addressing at the Wings, said, "In India, air travel is no longer exclusive; it's becoming inclusive. Our mission is to make air travel easily accessible to every Indian citizen. That's why we have connected Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with airports. In 2014, India had 70 airports. Today, the number of airports in India has increased to more than 160. We have activated more than 100 aerodromes in the country and, along with this, launched affordable flight schemes for our citizens... It is estimated that by 2047, India will have more than 400 airports. This will be a very large network. Not only that, our government is also working on the next phase of the UDAN scheme. This policy will further strengthen regional and affordable air connectivity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that India is transforming into a primary aviation hub connecting the Global South with the rest of the world. He noted that India is also preparing to lead the world in environmental safety by becoming a producer of sustainable aviation fuel.

Emphasising the transition toward advanced technology, he said, "Even today, India is a major manufacturer and supplier of aircraft parts. We are starting to manufacture military and transport aircraft domestically. India is also moving forward in civil aircraft manufacturing. India has several advantages. India's geographic position in the global air corridor, our unmatched domestic feeder network, and the future expansion of long-haul fleets are our great strengths. The day is not far when electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed and manufactured in India will give a new direction to the entire aviation sector.

He further said, "This technology can significantly reduce our travel time. In addition, we are also doing significant work on sustainable aviation fuel. In the next few years, India is poised to become a major producer and exporter of green aviation fuel...India is becoming a major aviation gateway between the Global South and the rest of the world."

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated Wings India 2026 at Begumpet Airport, describing it as one of Asia's most significant aviation summits held once every two years.

Hosted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with the support of the Telangana government, the event aims to highlight India's growing strength in civil aviation manufacturing and rising demand in the sector.

Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation event, is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. It is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the global aviation ecosystem and reflect India's growing role in international civil aviation.

Wings India 2026 will feature an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, aerobatic flying shows, a global aviation conference, ministerial plenary sessions and a Global CEOs Forum. The programme also includes CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, a student innovation competition and an awards ceremony.

Over the past decade, India's civil aviation sector has seen significant growth. Passenger traffic has increased multi-fold, placing India among the world's leading aviation markets. Indian carriers have inducted hundreds of new aircraft, with record aircraft orders positioning the country as one of the largest future aircraft markets globally.

India is also emerging as a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), pilot training, aerospace manufacturing, cargo logistics and advanced air mobility.

