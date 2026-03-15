Election 2026 Date Announcement LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Election Commission Poll 2026 Date Announcement: