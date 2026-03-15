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Election 2026 Date Announcement LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Election Commission Poll 2026 Date Announcement:

Mar 15, 2026 11:14 (IST)
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Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Voted In Single Phase In Last Elections

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry went to the polls in a single phase in their last assembly polls.

Mar 15, 2026 11:13 (IST)
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Election 2026 Date Announcement LIVE: Assam Voted In 3 Phases In Last Polls

Assam, in the last assembly elections, had voted in three phases.

Mar 15, 2026 11:12 (IST)
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ECI Press Conference LIVE: Bengal Polls May Be Conducted Over 3-4 Phases

In West Bengal, the polls may be conducted over 3-4 phases, according to sources.

During the 2021 Assembly polls, voting in Bengal was held over eight phases.

Mar 15, 2026 10:53 (IST)
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Election 2026 LIVE: Except Bengal, Polls In All States May Be Held In One Phase

According to sources in the Election Commission, elections are likely to be held in a single phase in all states, except Bengal, which makes headlines for political violence in every election.

Mar 15, 2026 10:09 (IST)
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Elections 2026: Polls Due In Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

Mar 15, 2026 10:08 (IST)
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Election Dates Live Updates: Election Dates For 5 States To Be Announced Today

The Election Commission will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

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