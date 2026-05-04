"Power Cuts, CCTVs Turned Off": Mamata Banerjee's Big Charge Before Counting

Hours before the counting of votes for West Bengal assembly elections was scheduled to begin, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that power has been cut near the electronic voting machines' (EVMs) strongrooms. In a post on X around 1 am, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also claimed that CCTVs are being turned off and vehicles are entering and exiting the premises of strongrooms.

"Be careful. Give guard. Stay awake at night. Make a complaint. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, Burdwan's Aushgram, to Kolkata's Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTVs are being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strongrooms," she posted in Bengali.

"I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strongrooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage," Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth term, said.

She alleged that all of this is being done at the "behest of the BJP".

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja, who is seeking reelection from the Shyampukur assembly seat, also shared a video of a computer screen showing a "camera blackout" in Kolkata's Khudiram Anushilini Stadium.

"Camera blackout in Khudiram Anushilini stadium, Kolkata, resumed after our protests, but why this repeated disruption?

We are alert. We demand to see the footage which was not visible. The fight is on," she wrote on X.

Camera blackout in Khudiram Anushilini stadium, Kolkata

Resumed after our protests, but why this repeated disruption

We are alert

We demand to see the footage which was not visible.

The fight is on. pic.twitter.com/USsB5fexQg — Shashi Panja (@panja_shashi) May 3, 2026

She had held a meeting with her party's counting agents for the Bhabanipur constituency, from where she is seeking a re-election, on Sunday evening.

Vote Counting In Bengal

The two-phase West Bengal assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for 8 am today.

The majority mark in the 294-member Bengal assembly is 148. But with repolling ordered in Falta following reports about vitiation of the poll process, results for only 293 seats will be out for now.

The counting for Falta will be held on May 21.

After three straight terms since 2011, when she toppled the 35-year CPM regime, many say this could be the toughest election Mamata Banerjee is facing.

The 71-year-old leader is confident that the TMC will "cross 226 seats" in 2026.

Photo Credit: ANI

"We might even cross 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people," she had said after the election.

Five exit polls, however, have predicted a BJP victory.