Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu is in focus today as the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years, with a binary politics dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, could be in for winds of change. The state is witnessing an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, its main rival AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP, and the new entrant - actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While most exit polls have predicted DMK's second straight win, Axis My India suggested a huge wave of the "Vijay effect" in the state this time, speculating TVK could end up as a kingmaker by winning about 100 of the state's 234 seats - where the majority mark is 118.

Tamil Nadu, which voted in a single phase on April 23, is a state known for silver screen idols making a successful jump to become leaders of the masses and occupying the state's top post.

Will the state witness a profound transformation this time?

Here are the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: