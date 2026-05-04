Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu is in focus today as the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years, with a binary politics dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, could be in for winds of change. The state is witnessing an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, its main rival AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP, and the new entrant - actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
While most exit polls have predicted DMK's second straight win, Axis My India suggested a huge wave of the "Vijay effect" in the state this time, speculating TVK could end up as a kingmaker by winning about 100 of the state's 234 seats - where the majority mark is 118.
Tamil Nadu, which voted in a single phase on April 23, is a state known for silver screen idols making a successful jump to become leaders of the masses and occupying the state's top post.
Will the state witness a profound transformation this time?
Here are the latest updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026:
Tamil Nadu Decides Today: Will DMK Dominate, AIADMK Fight Back, Or Vijay Rise?
Today dawns with Tamil Nadu holding its breath, the focus on the counting of votes for what is widely regarded as one of the most unpredictable Assembly elections in recent years.
In the driving seat is Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Backing his bid for a second term (and fourth major election win) is the Secular Progressive Alliance - a tried and tested bloc that includes the Congress, two Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League, as well as a handful of Tamil outfits.
To this, he has added late actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - to help consolidate northern and central districts - and O Panneerselvam from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, to lock in Thevar community votes.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Watch NDTV's Live Coverage
🔴Watch #ResultsWithNDTV | 5 state elections - 1 destination for all the non-stop coverage, data analysis and more@rahulkanwal @ShivAroor @VishnuNDTV @PadmajaJoshi @TMVRaghav @Vasudha156 https://t.co/MgeciMCEPS— NDTV (@ndtv) May 4, 2026
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: From Vijay To MK Stalin, A Look At Key Faces
Vijay
Vijay is making his electoral debut with his party, the TVK. He is contesting from two seats - Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East.
MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a re-election from Kolathur - a seat he has held since 2011.
EPS
Edapaddi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edapaddi - a traditional bastion of the AIADMK.
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of MK Stalin, is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
Tamilisai Soundararajan
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Mylapore.
The 25% Question In Tamil Nadu: Why Polls Vary On Vijay's Chances
The first past the post model is often the nightmare of a psephologist in India. It leads to vagaries of the kind the normal mind can least imagine. Chitrasen Sinku won the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand in 1996, polling just 21 per cent votes. The example of this Lok Sabha seat when scaled up to an entire state exemplifies the predicament over Vijay's vote share conversion in Tamil Nadu.
A Wholesome Psephological Framework For The First Past The Post Model
Can a vote share of even just 25 per cent, not the peak of 35 per cent as estimated by some polls for the TVK convert to a big win?
Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE: Will 'Vijay Effect' Take Over State Or DMK Retain Its Position?
Tamil Nadu is in focus today as the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years, with a binary politics dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, could be in for winds of change. The state is witnessing an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, its main rival AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP, and the new entrant - actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
While most exit polls have predicted DMK's second straight win, Axis My India suggested a huge wave of the "Vijay effect" in the state this time, speculating TVK could end up as a kingmaker by winning about 100 of the state's 234 seats - where the majority mark is 118.