AIADMK Plays 'Hard-To-Get' As Vijay May Need Support To Form Government

The formation of government in Tamil Nadu may require a kingmaker after Vijay's stellar debut disrupted the political duopoly the state had been witnessing for several decades. The triangular contest, which the actor-politician's TVK is leading by a substantial margin as counting of votes progressed, has ensured that no party is poised to reach the magic figure of 118. The distant-second AIADMK appears to have gauged the possible post-poll situation and is playing hard-to-get, as it has said it will not join an alliance with the TVK even if Vijay offers.

C Ponnaiyan, a senior leader of the AIADMK, told NDTV in an interview that his party will decline any alliance offer from the TVK.

"They (TVK) are doing well in urban areas. We will do well in rural areas, when counting goes there, we will win more and EPS (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) will become the chief minister," he added.

"Our alliance is strong and united, and we won't join hands with TVK," he added.

Even as the trends suggested otherwise, he claimed the AIADMK-led alliance, which also features the BJP, will get a clear majority in the 234-strong Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He also attacked the DMK, which is expected to end up third in the state it has dominated since 2021.

"The DMK is responsible for murder, rape, illicit drugs. The anti-incumbency factor is also there," he added.

If Vijay offers to join hands? "We won't," he promised.

The TVK also echoed the sentiment, saying it will win enough seats to form a government on its own.

"We are confident that we will win. We are very happy. We expected this result only. The people of Tamil Nadu wanted a change. The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the AIADMK and DMK," said TVK's Felix Gerald.

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"We will form a government without any support. We will have a majority. The government will be ours," he added.