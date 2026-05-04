Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates, Assembly Vote Counting Result LIVE: April was election season in four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. The votes will be counted today beginning at 8 am. By the day's end it would be clear which political parties are going to stay or take power.

In West Bengal, where people voted for 294 seats, it is a battle between the Trinamool Congress helmed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election holds importance for two reasons - first, Bengal has long avoided the BJP. And second, Mamata Banerjee has waged a war against the Election Commission over the voter roll clean-up exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that removed 89 lakh voters - roughly 11.6 per cent of the state's electorate. The figure is slightly more than the winning margin of the Trinamool Congress in 2021.

In Tamil Nadu, where votes were cast for 234 seats, it is a triangular battle between actor Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling DMK in alliance with Congress and DMDK, and the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP and PMK.

In Assam, which has 126 assembly seats, the BJP is hoping for a hat-trick.

In Kerala, a state with 140 assembly seats, the Left Front or the LDF is looking to win a fifth straight term. But exit polls predicted the Congress-led UDF winning. Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

In Puducherry, the Union Territory where people voted for 30 seats, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is eyeing a fourth term.

Here are LIVE Updates on Assembly Election Results 2026: