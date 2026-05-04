Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates, Assembly Vote Counting Result LIVE: April was election season in four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. The votes will be counted today beginning at 8 am. By the day's end it would be clear which political parties are going to stay or take power.
In West Bengal, where people voted for 294 seats, it is a battle between the Trinamool Congress helmed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election holds importance for two reasons - first, Bengal has long avoided the BJP. And second, Mamata Banerjee has waged a war against the Election Commission over the voter roll clean-up exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that removed 89 lakh voters - roughly 11.6 per cent of the state's electorate. The figure is slightly more than the winning margin of the Trinamool Congress in 2021.
In Tamil Nadu, where votes were cast for 234 seats, it is a triangular battle between actor Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling DMK in alliance with Congress and DMDK, and the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP and PMK.
In Assam, which has 126 assembly seats, the BJP is hoping for a hat-trick.
In Kerala, a state with 140 assembly seats, the Left Front or the LDF is looking to win a fifth straight term. But exit polls predicted the Congress-led UDF winning. Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.
In Puducherry, the Union Territory where people voted for 30 seats, N Rangaswamy's AINRC is eyeing a fourth term.
Here are LIVE Updates on Assembly Election Results 2026:
State Election Results 2026 LIVE: TVK Debut In Puducherry
In the Puducherry assembly elections 2026, there is a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the All India NR Congress and the BJP, and the opposition alliance comprising the Congress and its regional partners. The NDA is hoping for a second term.
However, this year, Puducherry saw the entry of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the electoral contest.
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: The Vijay Factor In Tamil Nadu
Looking to follow other actors with successful political careers - MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa among them - Vijay has made it clear he will have no truck with the ruling DMK or the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose muscular brand of nationalism has never really gone down well with the Tamil people. One is his political enemy, the other his ideological foe, he has said.
The TVK's first election campaign has been nothing if not dramatic, with the controversy over the Karur stampede and the furore over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', reportedly his final movie as he makes the cinema-to-politics jump, grabbing the headlines.
Vijay's verbal sparring with the DMK has also been a feature of this election campaign, underscoring the tension between the king and his nouveau challenger. The actor has been as unsparing in his criticism of the BJP, accusing it of belittling Tamil pride and discriminating against the state with respect to administrative and governance issues.
But he has been more circumspect with the AIADMK for various reasons, likely the biggest of which is that attacking both Dravidian parties risks alienating almost the entire vote bank.
State Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will N Rangaswamy Buck Puducherry Trend And Return To Power Again?
The contest in Puducherry is primarily between two blocs. The NDA is led by the All India NR Congress, which is contesting 16 seats, and has the BJP, with 10 constituencies, and the AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (two each) as the other key constituents. The INDIA alliance has the Congress at the helm, contesting 16 seats, while 14 were allotted to the DMK.
The NDA, with All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief N Rangaswamy as chief minister, is in power in the Union Territory, which has not re-elected a government since the Congress in 2006.
N Rangaswamy, who had served as a chief minister under the Congress, quit the party in 2011 and formed his outfit the same year. The AINRC tasted success immediately and won a majority in the 2011 Assembly elections in an alliance with the AIADMK.
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Kerala Counts Today With No Exit Poll Comfort For Ruling LDF
Kerala counts today and a change in government is likely to happen, according to most exit polls. But, health warning: exit polls often get it wrong. The verdict on 140 constituencies and 883 candidates begins at 8 am, with counting across 43 locations.
A rough sketch of the likely winner should start taking shape by afternoon. Of the state's 2.71 crore voters, 79.63 per cent had turned out on April 9.
Exit polls gave the Congress-led UDF a narrow but consistent edge with some predicting it winning 80-90 seats, up from 41 it won in 2021. The UDF has been out of power since 2016, and within the alliance discussions over a chief ministerial candidate have already started, in a sign of how confident some in the UDF are feeling.
The ruling LDF faces the counting day without the comfort of clear exit poll forecasts in its favour. Retaining its 2021 tally of 99 seats looks unlikely as the front is internally pegging its expectation at 75-80.
Election Results LIVE: What Exit Polls Predict For Tamil Nadu
Most exit polls have predicted a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, with at least three agencies forecasting Chief Minister MK Stalin's party would get between 122 and 145 seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.
However, Axis My India predicted actor Vijay's TVK in its first election contest would win 98-120 seats. If so, TVK and its chief would play a big role in the results.
One exit poll shows the AIADMK and allies winning with 128-147 seats.
State Election Results 2026 LIVE: A Triangular Battle In Tamil Nadu
Key parties fighting to lead Tamil Nadu:
- The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in alliance with the Congress and the DMDK.
- The AIADMK has tied up with the BJP and PMK
- Actor Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Record Voter Turnout And Repolling - A Lookback At Voting In Bengal
Voting in West Bengal was held in two phases this time, with a record 92.47 per cent voter turnout, the highest in the state since Independence. Two days after polling, the Election Commission issued a repoll order for 15 booths following complaints of irregularities. Repolling was conducted in 11 booths in Magarhat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the assembly elections.
Election Results LIVE: Trinamool Congress vs BJP In Bengal Amid SIR Row
The ruling Trinamool Congress is concerned that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise had removed 89 lakh voters, or roughly 11.6 per cent of the state's electorate. The figure is slightly more than the winning margin of the Trinamool Congress in 2021.
In 2021, Mamata Banerjee's party had 10 per cent more votes polled - 48 per cent to the BJP's 38 per cent. The SIR impact has pared down the voter list by more than 11.6 per cent in multiple districts where the Trinamool's winning margin is slim, data shows.