MK Stalin's DMK To Retain Tamil Nadu, Vijay Will Be A Factor: Exit Polls

Most exit polls have predicted a DMK victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, with at least three agencies forecasting Chief Minister MK Stalin's party would get anywhere between 122 and 145 seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

Actor Vijay's new party TVK in its first election contest is predicted to win 17 seats. If so, the TVK would have a strong factor in the results.

One exit poll shows the AIADMK and allies winning with 128-147 seats.

Peoples Pulse has predicted the DMK and allies would win 125-145 seats, while the AIADMK and allies would get 65-80 seats.

Peoples Insight gave the DMK and allies 120-140 seats, and the AIADMK and allies may win 60-70 seats.

Praja Poll says the DMK and partners would get 148-168 seats; the AIADMK and allies may get 61-81. TVK is forecast to win 1 to 9 seats.

P-Marq has given DMK and allies 125-145 seats; AIADMK and allies 65-85 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 16-26 seats.

Matrize has given DMK and allies 122-132 seats; AIADMK and allies 87-100 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 10-12 seats.

Kamakhya Analytics has given DMK and allies 78-95 seats; AIADMK and allies 68-84 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK and allies 67-81 seats. This puts the actor's new party firmly in place to play a big role, if the exit poll results hold.

JVC has given DMK and allies 75-95 seats; AIADMK and allies 128-147 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 8-15 seats.