'Can Get Heart Attack': Iran Touts New Weapon After US Rejects Peace Plan

Iran has threatened to use a new weapon in the war against the US and Israeli forces, one of which the enemy forces are "deeply afraid of" and could give them a "heart attack". The warning came after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a lift of the US blockade -- a plan that would also postpone discussions on Tehran's nuclear program -- and decided to continue the US naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Islamic Republic will "very soon" confront the enemy forces with a weapon "it is deeply afraid of", according to state-run Press TV.

"And it is right next to them [too]... I hope they won't have a heart attack," he noted in reference to the weapon in question.

He also mocked the Trump administration's strategy to force Tehran to the negotiating table using economic pressure by blocking the Iranian oil trade through Hormuz, saying "enemies" have wrongfully thought they would achieve the results they had sought through their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran "in the shortest possible time."

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"That very assumption has now turned into a joke in military academies."

Irani also claimed that the Iranian forces have carried out at least "seven missile operations" against the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which, according to him, prevented the "United States from being able to launch aircraft or conduct air operations from the carrier for a period of time."

Iran's Weapons Used So Far in The War

Iran said that after US and Israeli forces launched a war against Iran, the Iranian forces have launched at least 100 waves of successful reprisal against sensitive American and Israeli targets across the Middle East.

Another part of Iran's retaliation was closing Hormuz -- the strategic waterway through which 20 per cent of global crude shipments pass in peacetime -- to vessels belonging to enemies and their allies. The Islamic Republic then subjected the waterway to further restrictions, conditioning the passage of vessels only after they secured permission from relevant Iranian authorities. The latter move came after the US forces blocked Iranian vessels and ports in the region, the official said.

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According to the commander, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from the Arabian Sea. "If they move any closer, we will take operational action without delay," he said.

Despite the blockade, he added, "some vessels have departed from our ports, and some have reached their destinations."

He also slammed American forces for what he called "illegal seizure of some Iranian vessels" as part of the blockade, calling it not only "piracy," but also "hostage-taking."

"They have taken crewmembers and their families hostage aboard ships," he stated. "The Americans are worse than Somali pirates, because Somali pirates acted out of poverty, but these have added hostage-taking" to their atrocities," Irani said.

He also pledged to avenge the people killed in the war "to the last drop of our blood." "We will inflict a regret-inducing blow to them."

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US Rejects Iran's Proposal

Trump has told Axios that he's rejecting Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a lift of the U.S. blockade — a plan that would postpone discussions of Iran's nuclear program. Iran's proposal, shared with US leaders this week, sought to postpone discussions around Iran's nuclear program, leaving unresolved the disagreements that led the US and Israel to go to war on Febuary 28.

"The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing," Trump told Axios. "And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon."

The Iranian proposal would have pushed negotiations on the country's nuclear program to a later date, two regional officials said earlier this week. The officials with knowledge of the proposal spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations between Iranian and Pakistani officials.

One of the major reasons Trump has said he went to war was to deny Iran the ability to develop nuclear weapons.