Trump Says Iran "Choking Like Stuffed Pig", Refuses To Lift Hormuz Blockade: Report

US President Donald Trump has said that he will keep the naval blockade on till Iran agrees to a deal with the United States addressing its concerns about its nuclear programme. He has rejected Iran's proposal to first open the Strait of Hormuz while postponing the nuclear talks for later.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said that the blockade is "somewhat more effective than the bombing", and as of Tuesday night, he had not ordered any kinetic action.

"They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

US Preparing Plan For "Short And Powerful" Strikes

However, according to the report, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it has prepared a plan to strike Iran in "short and powerful" waves to break the deadlock between both nations regarding negotiations. The strikes would include infrastructure targets, and the US would press Iran to get back on the negotiating table and show more flexibility.

Trump posted an AI-edited image on Truth Social featuring himself in a black-suited president with shades and an assault rifle in his hands. The caption read, "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon! NO MORE MR NICE GUY!"

Read | Trump's Photo With A Rifle And His 'No More Nice Guy' Warning For Iran

The report stated that although Trump sees the blockade as his primary source of leverage, he would consider military action if Iran still does not budge.

Trump said that Iran's oil pipelines "are getting close to exploding" because the Islamic Republic cannot export its oil due to the blockade.

On Wednesday, a senior Iranian security source told Press TV that the American naval blockade would "soon be met with practical and unprecedented action". The source further said that although Iran is giving diplomacy a chance, Iran's armed forces believe that "patience has limits and that a punishing response is necessary" if the blockade does not stop.

