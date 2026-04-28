"Return Of The Pirates": Iran's 'Plunder' Jibe At US After It Seizes Tankers

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated after American forces intercepted two tankers said to be transporting Iranian crude. Tehran reacted strongly, branding the move "armed robbery on the high seas" and accusing Washington of breaching international law.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the operation effectively endorsed piracy. He described it as "the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas". Writing on X, Baghaei added that the world was witnessing "the return of the pirates", alleging that US authorities were cloaking what he called unlawful seizures in legal justifications.

This is the outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas.

Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder “law enforcement.”

The United States must be held fully… pic.twitter.com/5xACMKs45M — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 27, 2026

Washington Defends Operation

US officials pushed back on the criticism, maintaining that the action was legally sanctioned. US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro said the vessels, Majestic X and Tifani, were taken under court-approved warrants.

Read | Iran Ready To Reopen Hormuz On 3 Conditions, Trump Unlikely To Accept Them

She noted that each tanker was carrying about 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil when they were stopped in the Indian Ocean, describing the move as part of a wider crackdown on illicit oil trade and sanctioned networks. Pirro added that US agencies would continue to "relentlessly investigate, track, and pursue" such operations alongside national security partners.

Sanctions Warning Widens Pressure

Meanwhile, Washington has expanded its pressure campaign by cautioning global businesses against engaging with Iranian aviation. Scott Bessent warned that companies supplying services, including fuel, maintenance, or airport support, to Iranian airlines could face penalties under "Operation Economic Fury."

In a post on X, he urged governments to ensure firms within their jurisdictions avoid any involvement, stressing that the US would pursue "maximum pressure" and act against those facilitating trade with Iranian entities.

The developments come as frictions rise around the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for global oil transport. Recent encounters involving commercial ships have heightened fears about maritime safety and potential disruptions to energy flows.

Trump Signals No Policy Shift

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington is not rushing toward talks with Tehran. "If they want to talk, they can come to us," he said, adding that any deal must prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "They know what has to be in the agreement. It's very simple," he added.

