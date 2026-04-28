Iran Ready To Reopen Hormuz On 3 Conditions, Trump's Unlikely To Accept Them

US President Donald Trump is reportedly not happy with Iran's new proposal to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz and end the war. Tehran has approached regional mediators with a plan to end the conflict on three conditions, including the United States lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports and the postponement of nuclear negotiations. Tehran also said it'll reopen the maritime chokepoint of Hormuz if Washington lifts its blockade on the country and its ports.

The proposal, presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visits to negotiators Oman and Pakistan over the weekend, is designed to break the deadlock in the conflict and set talks back in motion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

However, US officials told The New York Times that President Trump and his national security team are sceptical of Iran's offer. It is not clear why Trump is not satisfied with the proposal, but the Iranian proposal would push negotiations on the country's nuclear programme to a later date. Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and one of the reasons why he went to war was to deny Tehran the ability to develop nuclear weapons.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also appeared to rule out any deal that excludes Iran's nuclear programme. "We can't let them get away with it," Rubio said in a Fox News interview Monday.

"We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point."

Future OF Talks

So far, the White House has not commented on the Iranian proposal, but officials briefed on the matter told The New York Times discussions would continue over the war and Tehran's enrichment efforts. Trump has previously told Iran that they could discuss the negotiation efforts over the phone.

"The United States will not negotiate through the press – we have been clear about our red lines, and the president will only make a deal that's good for the American people and the world," Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Trump's Frustration With Iran

Iran's new proposal reportedly was a subject of a vigorous debate within the Trump administration over whether the US or Iran has more leverage and which country is better positioned to endure the economic hardship created by the closing of Hormuz.

US officials say Iran's leadership has not authorised its negotiators to make concessions on the nuclear deal, hindering any attempts to forge a peace agreement. Even Trump has expressed his frustration over Tehran's inability to negotiate with his administration.

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

"The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"

Delaying nuclear talks could have been a way to reach a quick agreement to ease pressure on global energy and financial markets. But any decision to halt nuclear talks, even temporarily, could be seen as a sign that the war had failed to achieve its biggest goal-- increasing pressure on Tehran to make a deal over its enrichment programme.

Pressure On Trump

With a fragile ceasefire in place, the US and Iran are locked in a standoff over the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passes in peacetime. The US blockade is designed to prevent Iran from selling its oil, depriving it of crucial revenue while also potentially creating a situation where Tehran has to shut off production because it has nowhere to store oil.

The strait's closure, meanwhile, has put pressure on Trump, as oil and gasoline prices have skyrocketed ahead of crucial midterm elections, and it has pressured his Gulf allies, which use the waterway to export their oil and gas.

Frustration among many nations is also mounting, with renewed demands on Monday to end the blockade that has had far-reaching effects throughout the world economy, including raising the price of fertiliser, food and other basic goods.