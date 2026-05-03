"Not Paid Big Enough Price": Trump's Warning As Iran Submits New Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be reviewing Iran's new 14-point peace proposal but cast doubt over its prospects, arguing that Tehran has not yet "paid a big enough price" for its actions over the last 47 years. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, asserted that he "cannot imagine" Iran's plan to be "acceptable".

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," he said.

Later, during a brief interaction with the media in Florida, Trump was asked if he would resume the strikes on Iran - to which he said there may be a possibility if Tehran "misbehaves", but declined to specify what could trigger the action.

"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he said.

The war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been on hold since April 8, with one failed round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan. Iran today submitted a renewed 14-point peace proposal to 'mediator' Pakistan -which Trump would be reviewing. The proposal includes ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.

Earlier, he had turned down Iran's negotiating proposal, saying he was "not satisfied".

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"At this moment, I'm not satisfied with what they're offering. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever -- or do we want to try and make a deal? I would prefer not to take the first option on a human basis," he had said.

Iran's warning

A senior Iranian military officer reportedly said it was "likely" that the war with the United States could resume after Trump said he was not satisfied with an Iranian negotiating proposal.

According to Mohammad Jafar Asadi, the recent actions and statements of US officials only aimed at "extricating themselves from the mess they have created".

"The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created. The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans," he told local media.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, "The ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach."

Iran, he said, was "prepared for both paths."