"We're Like Pirates": Trump On US Seizing Iranian Oil From Ships In Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that the US Navy is acting like "pirates" in waters and boasted about how operations take place while seizing ships amid the blockade of Iranian ports.

"We ... land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said on Saturday while addressing a rally in Florida.

As the crowd cheered, he said, "We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games."

‼️🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ Trump: The US is acting like pirates in the maritime blockade of Iranian ports



➖"We took the ship, we took the cargo, we took the oil. It's a very profitable business... We're like pirates, in a way like pirates, but we're not playing games," he said about the recent… pic.twitter.com/hV7uIdHRPe — Beate Landefeld (@BeateLandefeld) May 2, 2026

Iran Calls It "Armed Robbery"

After American forces intercepted two tankers said to be transporting Iranian crude, Iran reacted strongly on Tuesday, branding the move "armed robbery on the high seas" and accusing Washington of breaching international law.

Read | Iran Lost $4,800,000,000 In Oil Revenue Due To US Blockade: Report

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the operation effectively endorsed piracy.

He described it as "the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas". Writing on X, Baghaei added that the world was witnessing "the return of the pirates", alleging that US authorities were cloaking what he called unlawful seizures in legal justifications.

This is the outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas.

Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder “law enforcement.”

The United States must be held fully… pic.twitter.com/5xACMKs45M — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 27, 2026

Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz apart from its ​own since the start of the war. Trump has imposed ​a separate blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Central Command, responsible for US forces in the Middle East, said it has redirected 45 vessels to "ensure compliance" with its blockade as of Friday.

Raead | Donald Trump Says Iran Blockade Incredible' as Oil Prices Keep Rising

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told reporters in April that the blockade will last "as long as it takes", while top US military officer General Dan Caine said it "applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports."

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to maintain its chokehold on the strait as long as Washington continues to blockade its ports.

