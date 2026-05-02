Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Repolling Underway At 15 Booths

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Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting is being held today at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission (EC) ordered repolls following reports of electoral malpractices.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29. The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases - April 23 and April 29 - and the votes will be counted on May 4.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court that dismissed its plea against the Election Commission's decision to appoint central government and central public sector undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

Here Are Live Updates On Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Voting:

May 02, 2026 09:22 (IST)
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Bengal Elections 2026 Live Updates: Which Booths Are Repolling Today?

May 02, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Supreme Court To Hear TMC's Plea Against Calcutta High Court Order

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court that dismissed its plea against the Election Commission's decision to appoint central government and central public sector undertaking (PSU) employees as counting supervisors and assistants.

May 02, 2026 08:14 (IST)
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Magrahat Paschim, Diamond Harbour Voted In 2nd Phase

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

May 02, 2026 08:13 (IST)
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Bengal Elections 2026 Live Updates: Repolling In 11 Polling Stations Of Magrahat Paschim, 4 In Diamond Harbour

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

May 02, 2026 08:13 (IST)
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Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Repolling Underway At 15 Booths

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting is being held today at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission (EC) ordered repolls following reports of electoral malpractices.

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