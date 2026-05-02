Trinamool, BJP Supporters Clash In Bengal's South 24 Parganas Amid Repolling At 15 Booths

Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clashed today in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas amid repolling at 15 booths, officials said. Visuals from the area showed people from both sides in a chaotic scene.

The 15 booths are in two assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas. The repolling began this morning without any incident in 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim assembly seat and four in Diamond Harbour.

The Election Commission had ordered the repoll due to allegations of election malpractice.

The clashes happened amid protest by residents in Falta in the district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool workers ahead of counting of votes scheduled on Monday.

"Trinamool's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed," a female resident told news agency ANI.

Another woman who claimed she voted for Trinamool expressed shock that a leader of the same party targeted her. "We voted for Trinamool, yet they attacked us. We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

The Election Commission's data as at 2 pm showed voter turnout of 56.33 per cent in Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 per cent in Diamond Harbour, with an overall polling percentage of 55.57 per cent today.

Another controversy happened over allegations by the Trinamool of irregularities in strong rooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept. The party filed a complaint against a returning officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers, ANI reported. The BJP has also alleged that a strong room was opened without authorisation, prompting an inquiry, it said.