Analysis: Government Planning Underlines BJP's Confidence Ahead Of Bengal Results

The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 will be declared on Monday. Yet, both in Delhi and in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears very confident, so much so that it has already begun informally planning the contours of the next government.

According to the BJP's internal assessments, the party expects to secure a comfortable majority. Several exit polls have predicted the same thing. Of course, as is always the case in elections, it is wiser to wait for the final results rather than rely on what might be called "political astrology". Still, the mood within the BJP suggests they are preparing for a favourable outcome.

On Saturday afternoon, the party held a series of meetings with its office-bearers and key functionaries. The reason behind these meetings is not just optimism, it is also caution. Observers from the Election Commission of India have reportedly indicated that the possibility of post-poll violence cannot be ruled out.

The BJP believes that if the All India Trinamool Congress senses defeat, there could be attempts at confrontation on the ground. Therefore, while preparing to be politically combative, BJP leaders are also instructing their workers to act responsibly and not fall into any provocation.

BJP leaders are also alleging that TMC workers are trying to intimidate people in several places. According to them, such incidents have occurred near strongrooms in particular. However, these claims remain part of the ongoing political back-and-forth between the two parties.

The TMC, on its part, has also been actively organising. Around 4 pm on Saturday, the party held a virtual meeting, where Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee reviewed the situation with party workers.

Their message was clear: Remain alert, but do not engage in any confrontation. Workers have been instructed not to leave the strongroom areas under any circumstances so that there is no gap in vigilance. This directive comes with a lesson from the past. During earlier elections, some workers had left prematurely, either assuming victory or accepting defeat too early. The party leadership wants to ensure that such lapses are not repeated this time.

Interestingly, both sides are saying something similar in essence: The election process is not over yet. Until the results are declared, every step must be handled with caution.

For the TMC, there is also an underlying apprehension about the safety and integrity of the strongrooms. There is a fear, whether justified or not, that there could be attempts at tampering or manipulation. The BJP, however, has categorically denied such allegations.

In this tense atmosphere, both parties are mobilised, cautious, and alert. Confidence, suspicion, and strategy are all playing out simultaneously, making the final hours before the results as politically charged as the campaign itself.