"Subversion Of Democratic Process": Bengal's Falta To See Repolling On May 21

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced repolling in all polling booths of West Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency, citing "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process".

The poll body said fresh voting will take place in all 285 polling stations of the constituency, including auxiliary polling stations, on May 21. The timings of the polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm, and votes will be counted on May 24.

"On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations," the poll body said in its order.

This means on May 4, the counting of votes will be conducted for 293 seats in West Bengal.

Also read: Trinamool Holds Sit-In, Alleges Ballot Boxes Opened. "Pure Rumours," Says BJP

BJP vs Trinamool Over 'EVM Tampering'

The poll body's action came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged voting machines had been tampered with in the Falta seat.

During voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29, the BJP alleged its button on the electronic voting machines (EVM) had been taped in several polling booths in Falta in South 24 Paraganas' Diamond Harbour area.

Also read: Repolling At 15 Booths In 2 West Bengal Constituencies Today

Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district is the stronghold of Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress denied the allegation, claiming the BJP had raised a false alarm because it was losing in the state. It also slammed the Election Commission and police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, the IPS officer known as "Singham", who the party had earlier accused of threatening their candidate Jehangir Khan.

On Friday, the Election Commission announced repolling in 15 booths in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies following complaints of irregularities.

Repolling in the two constituencies took place today, with the combined voter turnout exceeding 90 per cent. However, the supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool clashed in Falta, alleging threats and intimidation by TMC workers.

Earlier this week, senior Trinamool Congress leaders staged a protest at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, alleging ballot boxes were opened despite the absence of the party's designated representative. The BJP denied the allegation.