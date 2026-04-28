Jahangir Khan: Rural Politician To Bengal Talking Point After 'Singham' Row

Few people had heard of Jahangir Khan even last week. But today, a face-off with IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, sent to Bengal as an election observer, has made him the subject of headlines.

Khan -- the candidate for the Falta constituency -- was one of the small-time politicians in rural Bengal, though well-known in his area, the South 24 Parganas. His rise started with the election of Abhishek Banerjee to Lok Sabha (from Diamond Harbour) in 2014 as the political equations of the district underwent a major shift.

Khan's loyalty to the party and his organisational work was recognised by the Trinamool, which appointed him as the President of the Falta Youth Trinamool Congress. The unit mostly had people appointed by Abhishek Banerjee.

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Following this, Khan's responsibilities and his standing in the party grew steadily. In Falta and later in the Budge Budge municipality, he emerged as a significant face of the Trinamool Congress. Currently, he also handles key tasks of the Public Works and Transport Department of the South-24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

Jahangir Khan's importance also grew at the administrative level. He was granted Y-category security by the Mamata Banerjee government -- a level of protection usually reserved for high-profile political figures.

Recently, however, reports said this security cover has been withdrawn. The decision sparked speculation within political circles. Although the administration has not yet issued a clear statement on the matter, it remains a talking point in the area.

In this backdrop, the warning by the Uttar Pradesh Police officer -- known for being linked to multiple encounters -- has sparked a furious response from Khan. "If he is Singham then I am Pushpa," Khan said, hitting out at Ajay Pal Sharma.

"We have been fighting for 15 years. We have been fighting for our lives. And they come here for two days, and they think they can crush our dreams. It is not so easy," he told reporters.

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The BJP, he added, has a "leader called Mithun Chakraborty who claims he is a King Cobra".

"I broke the back of the snake in 2024 in a democratic manner," he added, referring to Mithun Chakraborty's controversial comment when he joined the BJP in West Bengal.

This week, a video reportedly from near Khan's residence, emerged, that showed Sharma speaking in a threatening tone to locals. The officer is also seen addressing the candidate's family members.

Trinamool has alleged that Sharma has been intimidating locals and conducting late-night searches. The party also accused him of inappropriate behaviour with women.

In the video Sharma is heard saying, "All the people here should understand this clearly: If anyone indulges in misconduct, they will be dealt with strictly, as per the rules. If any information comes from anywhere that someone has tried to create trouble or harass others, we will take serious note of it and treat them accordingly."

"Jahangir ki ghar wale bhi khade hai, usko bata dena kaide se - yeh baar baar jo khabar aa raha hai ke Jahangir ke log dhamka rahe hain, toh phir achchhe se khabar lenge. Phir baad mein rona aur pachtana mat (Jahangir's family members are also here. Let him know. There have been repeated reports that his associates are intimidating people. If this continues, we will deal with them very sternly. Do not come crying or regretting it later)," he is also heard saying in the video.

"The more the Trinamool Congress leaders are threatened and intimidated, the stronger and more resilient they will become," Khan said.

"The BJP does not realise this. It is not just about today. For 15 years, the BJP has tried to intimidate me and my colleagues, but they haven't been able to do anything. Even today, on this stage, I promise that the BJP won't be able to do anything to us in 2026... Stop us if you have the courage".

Jahangir is now on the radar of law enforcement agencies and his movements on voting day will be closely tracked.

The BJP shared Sharma's video with a warning that anyone who "dares to act smart will be taught a lesson".

Referring to Abhishek Banerjee and Khan, it said, "Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo's henchman Jehangir Khan's family members."

Asserting that "Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh," the Trinamool issued a "word of caution" to Ajay Raj Sharma. "Step out of line, take matters into your own hands, or behave in a manner unbecoming of a neutral observer, and you will pay the price, democratically, but unforgivingly," the party said.