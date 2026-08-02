"Stop Adding Fuel To Fire": Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over New Trend

The long-running public feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has resurfaced once again, this time over a viral social media trend.

What began with a post declaring that "the world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan" has now escalated into a fresh exchange between the two actors, with Kangana accusing Hrithik of encouraging online trolling and asking him to stop making "unreasonable comments."

The renewed discussion has also revived memories of their highly publicised legal battle that first unfolded nearly a decade ago.

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' Trend

The latest chapter began after author Freddy Birdy shared an Instagram post that read, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Hrithik distanced himself from social media narratives and said he preferred waiting for verified facts before forming an opinion.

He wrote, "My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right (sic)?"

His response quickly went viral, with many social media users linking it to his long-standing dispute with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut Responds On Instagram Stories

Hours later, Kangana shared a news report about Hrithik's reaction on her Instagram Stories and responded with a strongly worded note.

While saying she was happy that Hrithik had found love with Saba Azad, Kangana urged him to speak against those allegedly trolling her in his name instead of making remarks that, according to her, reignited the controversy.

She wrote, "Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (sic)."

How The Trend Started

The fresh debate was triggered after Kangana's remarks on student protests led to a public exchange with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das.

Responding to Kangana, Das joked that his friends believed she may have singled him out because of his resemblance to Hrithik Roshan.

He said, "My friends told me, 'You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that's why Kangana is attacking you.'"

The remark snowballed on social media, prompting memes and reviving discussions around Hrithik and Kangana's past.

Viral Meme Adds Another Twist

Amid the online chatter, Hrithik also became the subject of another viral claim after social media users alleged that he had liked an Instagram meme mocking Kangana.

The speculation started when a Reddit user shared a screenshot purportedly showing Hrithik's verified Instagram account liking a post that read, "Hrithik Bhai, you could've taken one for the team. Kyun khula chhod diya ise desh par?"

However, the original Instagram post was later deleted, and the alleged "like" could not be independently verified.

A Feud That Dates Back To 2016

The renewed exchange has once again drawn attention to Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's long-running dispute, which began in 2016 after Kangana referred to Hrithik as her "silly ex" during an interview.

Hrithik publicly denied that the two had ever been in a relationship. The disagreement soon escalated into a legal battle, with both sides exchanging legal notices, issuing conflicting statements and making allegations involving emails, among other claims.

Nearly a decade later, the controversy continues to resurface online, with the latest social media exchange once again bringing their past feud back into the spotlight.