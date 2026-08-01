<i>Spider-Man</i> Star Jacob Batalon Marries Longtime Girlfriend Veronica Leahov

Jacob Batalon, known for playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, has a new reason to celebrate.

The actor has officially tied the knot with interior designer and longtime partner Veronica Leahov, according to a report in People magazine. The couple, who have been together for several years, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony away from the public eye.

Batalon dropped the first hint about his marriage when he casually called Leahov his “wife” in an interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Joking about nicknames, he said, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”

Since then, the actor has been seen wearing multiple gold bands on his left ring finger at public appearances, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Adding to the buzz, Leahov updated her surname on her website to “Veronica Leahov Batalon.”

The news comes six weeks after Tom Holland confirmed his marriage to Zendaya. The pair's timelines have mirrored each other as both couples got engaged within two months of each other last year. Zendaya sparked engagement rumours at the 2025 Golden Globes with a diamond ring. Batalon and Leahov followed with their Instagram engagement announcement on March 5, 2025.

In March 2025, Batalon addressed the timeline. He said his proposal plans were finalised before Holland popped the question. “We did not know about each other's plans like that. But I will say I thought about it first,” he said.

Batalon jokingly told People in January 2026 that the couple had "copied" him. Laughing about their similar relationship milestones, he quipped that they had stolen his idea, saying it was "his thing" first.

It's a double celebration for Batalon this month. The latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, Brand New Day, is breaking box office records with its opening. The film pulled in $72 million from paid previews, setting a new record and surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 60 crore net in India on its opening day. In the US, the film is projected to collect around $250-260 million in its opening weekend.



