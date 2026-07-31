Internet Mistakes Kanikka Kapur For Kiara Advani In New <i>Batwara 1947</i> Poster

The buzz around Batwara 1947 is growing after the release of its trailer and new character posters. Among the cast members, Kanikka Kapur has grabbed special attention after her latest poster with Karan Deol was shared online. While fans are excited to see what the film has to offer, many could not stop talking about Kanikka's appearance.

Soon after the poster was released, social media users began comparing her with actress Kiara Advani. Some said they first thought the poster featured Kiara, while others pointed out the strong similarity between the two actresses.

In the new poster, Kanikka Kapur can be seen wearing a floral suit with simple makeup and slightly messy hair. Her overall look may remind viewers of Kiara Advani's character Dimple Cheema from Shershaah.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Congratulations, Kanikka Kapur. I really thought it was Kiara Advani on the poster.”

Another shared, “I thought it's Kiara.”

“It's an AI poster; that's why she looks like Kiara. Bloody how lazy this industry has become it's so shameful,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “She exactly looks like Kiara Advani.”

Another mentioned, “For a second I assumed it's Kiara Advani.”

One more added, “They used AI and made her look like Kiara Advani.”

Batwara 1947 marks Kanikka Kapur's Bollywood debut, but she is not new to acting. She became known for her role in the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She has also worked in several other projects, including Tippu, Dono Modern Parivar, A Gift Of Love: Sifar and Murderbad.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie, based on a 1989 play by Asghar Wajahat titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, will be hitting theatres on August 14. Other than Kanikka Kapur and Karan Deol, the cast includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.