"A Masterpiece We've Been Waiting For": Internet Reacts To Sunny Deol's <i>Batwara 1947</i> Trailer

The wait is finally over. The trailer for Sunny Deol's much-awaited film Batwara 1947 was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the historical drama is set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947. Shortly after the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with reactions, with many viewers praising its emotional narrative, powerful performances, and themes of humanity and communal harmony.

Here's How The Internet Reacted To The Batwara 1947 Trailer

It seems the internet is loving the trailer.

One wrote, "No words can describe this! Truly, I'm shaking the whole time watching this. OMG! This is really happening!! To all of you, and especially my love, PZ, all the very best for this incredible piece that will live in our hearts forever. Love y'all, and of course, we will watch it together in the theatre."

While another commented, "Har insaan ka pehla mazhab MAA hai. A masterpiece we've been waiting a long time for. It's a story that deserved to be told. August 14 can't come soon enough."

"Brilliant trailer," wrote another user.

One comment read, "After Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, Sunny Paaji and Rajkumar Santoshi's fourth blockbuster is coming soon. #Batwara1947. BLOCKBUSTER loading."

What We See In The Trailer

The story revolves around a Muslim refugee family led by Sikander Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, and his wife Hamida Begum, played by Preity Zinta. Forced to leave their home during the chaos of Partition, the family migrates to Lahore, Pakistan, where they are allotted a sprawling ancestral mansion by the local housing custodian.

However, after moving in with their family, including their son Javed Mirza, played by Karan Deol, they discover that an elderly Hindu woman, Durgavati Devi, played by Shabana Azmi, still lives on the upper floor of the house. She refuses to abandon her ancestral home or remove the small temple shrine she continues to worship at despite the political division.

As news of her presence spreads through the neighbourhood, local antagonists, played by Abhimanyu Singh, along with influential community members portrayed by Ali Fazal, attempt to evict her and destroy the shrine.

Sikander takes a firm moral stand and vows to protect Durgavati. Declaring that destroying a place of worship goes against the teachings of Islam and that a mother transcends all religious identities, he becomes her strongest ally.

The conflict soon escalates into violent confrontations, street clashes and emotionally charged battles as the family struggles to preserve humanity, compassion and coexistence in a time marked by fear and communal division.

About Batwara 1947

The film's screenplay and dialogue have been written by Rajkumar Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat, and the film is reportedly based on Wajahat's acclaimed play. The cinematography is by Santosh Sivan, while the music and lyrics have been composed by AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.