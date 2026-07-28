Mallika Sherawat's <i>The Bachelorette India</i> Love Story Ended With Unanswered Calls, Claims Vijay Singh

The year was 2013, and Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Singh's romance became one of the biggest talking points following the finale of The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayaalon Ki Mallika. Vijay, a model who took part in the dating reality show, won Mallika's heart in the finale. Soon, their relationship was making headlines.

The couple was also seen spending time together in his hometown, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

What Really Happened

After the reality show ended, Vijay spoke about his relationship with Mallika and shared his side of the story. He claimed that things changed after the show's contract ended.

In a 2015 interview with The Times of India, Vijay Singh explained, “There was a one-year contract after the show ended that stated that Mallika could marry me within a year and be with me, and after that she could choose to not marry me if she did not wish to. So for about a year, she kept inviting me to LA, but I could not go there to visit her.”

“After one year, she started subtly dropping hints that ‘I was too young for her' and ‘Long distance relationships never work,' insinuating that the relationship was over. After a few months, she even stopped taking my phone calls. And I also stopped. I also have self-respect and how much I would pursue her.”

Reality Shows Are “Not Completely Real”

Vijay added that he started to believe dating reality shows were not completely real. He entered the show hoping to get married, but things did not work out that way. He also pointed out that, apart from Rahul Mahajan, the other relationships from the show didn't go anywhere. The model felt that parts of such shows were planned and controlled by contracts.

Vijay went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Sunita, and has a daughter named Vivianna.